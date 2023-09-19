North Franklin woman charged with homicide in baby’s overdose death

A North Franklin Township woman is charged in connection to the overdose death of her baby.

Lindsey Reho, 32, is charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, according to a report from Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.

State police were contacted on June 10 about a 1-year-old’s death. Reho was allegedly heard saying to paramedics, “Do you think she got into something?” and asking about Narcan.

A toxicology report showed the baby died of fentanyl toxicity, according to Walsh.

Reho was interviewed and said she is a heroin addict. She said that when she buys heroin, she knows she is really buying fentanyl, according to the report.

On the day of the baby’s death, Reho said she brought drugs and paraphernalia into their apartment, eventually throwing them into a garbage can in the kitchen, according to the report, Walsh said.

A short time later, she found the baby unresponsive in her pack and play.

A court date has not yet been set.

