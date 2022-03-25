North GA couple charged with neglecting their four children

A Habersham County couple are behind bars after being arrested and charged with neglecting their four children.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarkesville couple, 35-year-old David Brett Cowart and 32-year-old Melinda Woods Cowart, were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the children’s well-being.

Deputies say that on March 14, they received information that the four kids were possibly victims of severe neglect.

The two older children, ages nine and 10, were forensically interviewed. Deputies spoke with the other two kids, ages four and six.

David and Melinda Cowart were interviewed by investigators on Wednesday and ultimately arrested. Both were charged with four counts of cruelty to children and one count of maintaining a disorderly house.

They are being held in the Habersham County Jail.

The two younger children are in DFCS custody and the older two have been placed with family members.

