North Ga. high school science teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, police say

A teacher is behind bars after officials say he assaulted a student.

Cartersville police officials said on Oct. 20, officers received reports of a possible sexual assault of a Cartersville High School student by a teacher.

Authorities arrested Mark Mathison of Cartersville following a week-long investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officials did not specify what evidence led to his arrest.

Mathison was charged with improper sexual contact by employees, sexual exploitation of children and obscene telephone contact. He was booked into Bartow County Jail.

According to the Cartersville City Schools website, Mathison was a physical science teacher at CHS before his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770-387-5690.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cartersville City Schools for a statement but has not received a response.

