North Ga. man charged with having more than 8,000 images of child porn

Habersham County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say had over 8,000 pieces of child pornography in his email.

Deputies say they began investigating 40-year-old Christopher Lee Webb back in April after receiving tips that he was storing child porn on Yahoo Mail.

Investigators say that after a nearly two-month investigation, they spoke with Webb at his home earlier this week.

Webb admitted to deputies that he made several fake Yahoo Mail accounts and had collected a “large amount” of child pornography. He also told investigators that he was trading images with other people online.

Webb told investigators that when he thought his activity was being detected, he destroyed the laptop.

Deputies also seized several digital storage devices and a laptop. They are still waiting to be examined.

For now, Webb has been charged with once count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession of child pornography. Deputies are working with the district attorney’s office to seek more charges.

He is being held in the Habersham County Jail.

