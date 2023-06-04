North Ga. man charged with trafficking fentanyl while on probation for other drug charges

A north Georgia man is facing more drug charges after deputies found fentanyl in his car.

Gordon County deputies pulled over Zachary Lusk, 43, on Brownlee Mountain Road last week after describing his car as “suspicious.”

They say Lusk violently resisted arrest and then sped off in the car, beginning a brief chase with deputies.

After deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop his car, Lusk was taken into custody.

Investigators found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car. He was charged with trafficking fentanyl, DUI, fleeing from officers and other traffic offenses.

They say court records show 2018 convictions for other drug offenses and obstructing law enforcement. He was on probation for those convictions.

