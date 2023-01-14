North Ga. man facing 12 child sex crime charges

A north Georgia man is facing a dozen child sex crime charges after deputies found child porn on his computer.

Deputies say the Department of Community of Supervision and GBI -Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office were conducting an investigation in Rabun County in early December.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the investigation, deputies searched William Paul “PJ” Taylor’s home. Inside, they found child porn on an electronic device.

As investigators continued looking into Taylor, they found enough evidence to charge him with:

One count of child molestation

Two counts of trafficking of a person for labor or sexual servitude

Two counts of obscene internet contact with a child

One count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16

Two counts of solicitation of sodomy

Two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes

Two counts of criminal solicitation

TRENDING STORIES:

Taylor is currently being held at the Rabun County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: