North Ga. man facing 12 child sex crime charges
A north Georgia man is facing a dozen child sex crime charges after deputies found child porn on his computer.
Deputies say the Department of Community of Supervision and GBI -Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office were conducting an investigation in Rabun County in early December.
During the investigation, deputies searched William Paul “PJ” Taylor’s home. Inside, they found child porn on an electronic device.
As investigators continued looking into Taylor, they found enough evidence to charge him with:
One count of child molestation
Two counts of trafficking of a person for labor or sexual servitude
Two counts of obscene internet contact with a child
One count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16
Two counts of solicitation of sodomy
Two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes
Two counts of criminal solicitation
Taylor is currently being held at the Rabun County Jail without bond.
