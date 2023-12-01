This North Georgia city is a top destination for Gen Zers looking to move. Are you headed there?

Different generations have different tastes when it comes to where to live, particularly, it seems, in Georgia. While Atlanta is a migration destination for multiple age groups, there’s a difference between two younger generations of Americans.

Last week, Channel 2 Action News told you where milllennials were moving to in Georgia, showing which cities across the metro Atlanta area had the biggest influx of people born from 1981 to 1996.

Now, we’re taking a look at the younger generation, Gen Z, and where across the metro, and beyond, that they’re heading to when it comes to changing where they live.

Seven Georgia cities were included in a look at Gen Z migration by SmartAsset, and of course Atlanta was one of them. The real surprise, though, was that a city a bit further north, and hours east made it into the top 10 cities people born from 1997 to 2012 are going.

Only one Georgia city made it onto SmartAsset’s top 10 places where Gen Z is moving, out of the seven.

That one city is Athens, home of the University of Georgia and just about 90 minutes away on the interstate when traffic isn’t bad.

According to SmartAsset, here are the top 10 places Gen Zers are moving:

1. Ann Arbor, Mich.

2. Provo, Utah

3. Boulder, Colo.

4. College Station, Texas

5. Athens, Ga.

6. Tallahassee, Fla.

7. Berkeley, Cali.

8. Gainesville, Fla.

9. Columbia, S.C.

10. Syracuse, N.Y.

The Georgia cities that are attracting Gen Z movers are:

5. Athens

37. Atlanta

38. Savannah

114. Augusta-Richmond County

132. Sandy Springs

136. Macon-Bibb County

180. Columbus

