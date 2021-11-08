North Georgia counties offering COVID vaccines for children

Good Morning America

Paul Kemp, a founding board member and the president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, has been a gun owner for most of his life. Kemp said he had "no idea that we had such a patchwork of gun laws around the country." While he noted the National Firearms Act, first enacted in 1934, the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Brady Law, which amended the GCA in 1993, there is a "a lot of latitude for very weak gun laws in states," he said.