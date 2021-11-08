North Georgia counties offering COVID vaccines for children
Health departments in six north Georgia counties will begin offering COVID-19 shots to children between 5 and 11 years old Monday.
Health departments in six north Georgia counties will begin offering COVID-19 shots to children between 5 and 11 years old Monday.
Disability activist Engracia Figueroa was shocked to discover that United Airlines had completely destroyed her $30,000 custom wheelchair while going through cargo, leaving her no choice but to use a traditional wheelchair while onboard the 5-hour long ride.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Federal prosecutors say the unnamed whale --- described only as a Chinese national --- made over 100 visits to the Bicycle Hotel & Casino over eight months in 2016.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson had 10 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in his Tennessee Titans debut Sunday night.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
Former President Donald Trump, who claims he almost became a professional baseball player, threw a ball that accidentally knocked a child on the head.
The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.
'Today' show weather anchor Al Roker recently spoke out about former cast member Katie Couric's new tell-all memoir 'Going There.'
Paul Kemp, a founding board member and the president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, has been a gun owner for most of his life. Kemp said he had "no idea that we had such a patchwork of gun laws around the country." While he noted the National Firearms Act, first enacted in 1934, the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Brady Law, which amended the GCA in 1993, there is a "a lot of latitude for very weak gun laws in states," he said.
"It's just so devastating." The family of a Fremont toddler is heartbroken, a day after 23-month-old Jasper Wu lost his life. The CHP says he was likely killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 in Oakland, while sitting in backseat of his mother's car.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.
Two high school students in Iowa were charged with first-degree murder and a conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of a Spanish teacher.
The symbols have grown popular on TikTok as a way to help victims in response to reports of increased rates of domestic violence during the pandemic.
"First time I ever experienced an audience booing at the end."View Entire Post ›
Chad Johnson disclosed the amount of money he allegedly earned during a recent interview with “Full Send Podcast.” In the Wednesday, Nov. 3, recording, Johnson informed the […]
Justin Jefferson threw the most ridiculous block, and NFL fans made so many jokes.
My daughter, Alison, was murdered on live television. Facebook, Google and other sites won't take down the video. Why? Because they're making money.
Kyle Larson received major accolades from motorsports legends after capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. RELATED: Kyle Larson scores first NASCAR Cup Series title NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart as well as Mario Andretti were among the heavy hitters to applaud the No. […]