North Georgia deputies make large drug bust after traffic stop

North Georgia deputies pulled a woman over for a traffic stop before she was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

Shanna Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Oct. 11. She initially gave police a fake name, according to deputies.

Edwards is currently wanted in Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service for outstanding federal narcotics charges, along with charges in Tennessee.

Murray County deputies were assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force with an investigation and locating a vehicle traveling through Murray County.

Officers deployed a K-9 officer, which alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. Officers conducted a search of Edwards’ car and seized the following items: approximately 6.19 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 15.1 ounces of marijuana, approximately 5.8 ounces of cocaine, approximately 27 grams of fentanyl and narcotic proceeds.

Edwards is currently in Murray County Jail.

She is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of drug-related objects, according to deputies.

