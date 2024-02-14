North Georgia high school football star hailed a hero after saving man from burning truck

A star high school football player in north Georgia is being called a hero for something he did off the field.

While on his way to Sonoraville High School on Jan. 25, Cayman Reynolds was stuck in traffic after an accident in front of him was caused by hydroplaning.

Reynolds worried he would be late for school, but pulled out his phone to get evidence of what was causing the delay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While recording, he noticed a truck had flipped onto its side and was starting to catch on fire.

Reynolds noticed that someone was still inside the fiery truck and he rushed to the vehicle.

Reynolds began speaking to the driver and getting others around him to help save the man.

Reynolds’ initial efforts were unsuccessful due to severe vehicle damage and he noticed the driver’s foot was trapped in the wreckage.

As a result, Reynolds grabbed a wrench from the driver’s toolbox, smashed open the window and pulled the man out of the car to safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

The person Reynolds saved was identified as Ron Norrell, who is the facilities director for Gordon County Schools.

Reynolds, along with the others who helped, were honored earlier this month by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynolds plays tight end at the school and has received scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State, and Eastern Kentucky.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: