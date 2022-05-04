North Georgia man charged with using Snapchat for child porn

A north Georgia man is behind bars and facing child pornography charges.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says they received four complaints from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn in their area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say there were four separate incidents of a Snapchat user possessing videos of child porn between May 2021 and January 2022. They were able to trace the account information to a home in Baldwin, Ga.

The resident of the home and owner of the Snapchat accounts was identified as 21-year-old Zachary Joseph Bulman.

While being interviewed, Bulman admitted to making several Snapchat accounts with fake information with multiple email addresses and possessing pornographic videos.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is currently being held in the Habersham County Jail and faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Bulman’s phone is still being processed to determine possible additional charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: