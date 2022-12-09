North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say

A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021.

District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.

Court documents revealed that Robinson stabbed Almaraz-Martinez in the neck sometime after the fight.

Officials said surveillance video revealed a man in an orange shirt, later identified as Robinson, running from the crime scene towards Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where he was later arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Poston said Robinson was on probation for terroristic threats after threatening to kill a Dalton police officer.

Poston said Almaraz-Martinez was taken to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition, but has since recovered.

Robinson was found guilty of aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and use of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Robinson faces 20 years in prison and five additional years for using a knife in the commission of a felony charge.

Poston said the sentencing will take place on Jan. 4, 2023.

