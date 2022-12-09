North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021.
District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Court documents revealed that Robinson stabbed Almaraz-Martinez in the neck sometime after the fight.
Officials said surveillance video revealed a man in an orange shirt, later identified as Robinson, running from the crime scene towards Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where he was later arrested.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman shot to death near car dealership on busy Gwinnett road
Mother of missing 15-year-old girl says she received ‘bizarre and disturbing’ text messages
Deputies searching for missing twin 8-year-old boys last seen with wanted woman
At the time of his arrest, Poston said Robinson was on probation for terroristic threats after threatening to kill a Dalton police officer.
Poston said Almaraz-Martinez was taken to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition, but has since recovered.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Robinson was found guilty of aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and use of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Robinson faces 20 years in prison and five additional years for using a knife in the commission of a felony charge.
Poston said the sentencing will take place on Jan. 4, 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS: