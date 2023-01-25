North Hampton officer indicted in OVI, weapons case

Jan. 24—A police officer for the village of North Hampton who was indicted Tuesday is accused of driving impaired with a gun last month in Centerville.

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of OVI and using weapons while intoxicated.

Bucci was stopped at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike, officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department said previously.

Following his arrest he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail but is no longer in custody.

Messages were left with the North Hampton Police Department seeking information about Bucci's status with the department.