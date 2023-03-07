North Hampton woman pleads not guilty to striking victim with gun

BRENTWOOD — A North Hampton woman, who was arrested Monday on a warrant for allegedly striking another woman in the face with a gun and leaving her unconscious in the snow, claims she is innocent.

Melissa Giuliana, 28, of North Hampton, was arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a controlled drug.

She pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

"I can tell you that Miss Giuliana denies those allegations," public defense attorney Deanna Campbell told Judge Lisa English Tuesday.

Police responded in tactical gear to a home on Seabreeze Lane in North Hampton Monday, taking a woman into custody on a felony second degree assault warrant.

Giuliana is being held in preventive detention based on a recommendation by state prosecutor Jill Cook stating there is "clear and convincing evidence" her release would endanger the safety of the defendant or the public.

Giuliana was arrested Monday without incident at her home on Seabreeze Drive after a response from Seacoast Emergency Response Team resulted in closing of roads in the Route 1 area.

North Hampton police Lt. James Russell said the SERT Team was called to ensure safety given the “severity of the incident involved.”

Court affidavit reveals details of alleged assault

Police said the alleged assault took place Thursday, March 2 on Seabreeze Drive.

According to a police affidavit, police responded to Seabreeze Drive for a report of a 20-year-old woman who was hit with a firearm.

The woman, "who had blood around her nose and her lips were swollen," told police that she was hit in the face with a gun and lost consciousness, and woke up in the snow.

The woman, according to the affidavit, identified a man and Giuliana as the perpetrators. She claimed she was using cocaine and they were doing drugs "you can smoke out of a pipe."

In a later interview at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, the woman told police before the alleged assault she was in a verbal argument with Giuliana and "got shoved outside" when they "exchanged blows." She claimed Giuliana struck her first in the face with a pistol, followed by the man, who was identified as Brian Mercado.

According to the affidavit, the woman showed signs of a concussion and possible hypothermia, and her story "coincides with the injuries sustained."

Police attempted to locate Giuliana and Mercado, but they had already left the scene. A warrant was issued for both of their arrests.

Woman charged pleads with judge for bail

Giuliana pleaded Tuesday with the judge to set bail in the case stating, "Obviously I have a drug problem."

"I came outside and did everything that I was supposed to do," said Giuliana, referring to turning herself into North Hampton police. "I will check myself into a rehab and detox. Whatever you feel is necessary I will follow… I will do whatever it takes. I just want to be home so I can get my life back in order.”

Campbell told the judge that Giuliana maintains that it was Brian Mercado "was the one who perpetrated these offenses."

Cook argued Giuliana should remain in preventive detention citing that she is a multi-state offender with convictions of criminal threatening, theft by deception, simple assault and burglary.

Giuliana recently received a suspended 12-month sentence in January, according to Cook, after pleading guilty to the charge of violating the Controlled Drug Act.

"We do not know where the firearm is," Cook told the judge. "They (police) are still actively searching for it. The victim after the assault ended up losing consciousness and was left there."

While Giuliana was ordered to remain in preventive detention, the judge opened the door for release after another hearing if she can get into a substance use disorder treatment program.

