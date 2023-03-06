North Hampton woman taken into custody on assault charge after SWAT team responds

NORTH HAMPTON — A local woman was arrested Monday on a warrant for felony assault involving a “dangerous weapon” on Seabreeze Drive, resulting in a call to the regional SWAT team.

Officers in tactical gear from the Seacoast Emergency Response Team swarmed the Seabreeze Drive neighborhood just off Route 1 to assist local police in their investigation, according to North Hampton police Lt. James Russell. The call ended with police arresting Melissa Giuliana, 28, of North Hampton, on the second-degree assault charge, as well as reckless conduct, according to Russell.

The incident gained much attention locally due to being visible from Route 1. Police had advised people to stay away from the area though there was no threat to the public.

Police responded in tactical gear to a home on Seabreeze Drive in North Hampton Monday, taking a woman into custody on a felony second degree assault warrant.

The alleged assault involving Giuliana took place last week, Russell said. SERT responded to ensure safety given the “severity of the incident involved,” he said, though he declined to say what kind of weapon was allegedly involved. He said he could only provide limited details on the original incident because another suspect still had not been taken into custody.

North Hampton police were called to Seabreeze Drive at about 8:45 a.m. Monday for a follow-up in their investigation of an alleged assault, according to Russell. He said an unknown car was seen parked at the residence where the incident originated, and further investigation led police to believe Giuliana was in the home. SERT members arrived by late morning, Russell estimated, with Rye police and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department also assisting.

Giuliana turned herself into the police peacefully, according to Russell, who said the incident did not amount to a standoff. Officers were still on scene investigating mid-afternoon Monday. Seabreeze Drive was closed during the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: North Hampton NH woman arrested near Route 1 after SWAT team responds