North Hill man suspected in fourth store burglary

Oct. 4—A North Hill man is suspect in a fourth burglary of a convenience store.

Following a three-month investigation, state police on Monday charged Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 40, of North Jefferson Street, as a suspect in the July 29 break-in of the Stop and Shop Food Mart in Wampum.

The police were called to the store around 4:10 a.m. that day to find the front door broken and a black car jack in front of it. A witness said he had seen a red Kia parked in front of the store, and he saw a man breaking the door and entering through it. The surveillance video showed the man throwing the jack at the door to break it around 3:25 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

The video showed the intruder stealing about 50 packs of cigarettes, valued at about $500, and placing them in a laundry basket and leaving the store a minute later.

State police on Thursday charged Hockenberry in connection with a June 26 burglary at the Last Minit Mart on Route 18 in Wilmington Township. The troopers reportedly identified Hockenberry through a store surveillance video. They also found his vehicle and his residence, where they located items that he is suspected to have used or worn during the burglaries.

He already is in the Lawrence County jail after being arrested Sept. 12 by North Sewickley and New Castle police in two separate incidents — one being the Aug. 18 burglary at the B&B Mini Mart on River Road outside of Ellwood City, and an attempted but unsuccessful break-in Sept. 12 at the Main Street Mini Mart on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg.

He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and 50 counts of retail theft — one for each pack of cigarettes he reportedly stole, in connection with the Wampum break-in. He is in the Lawrence County jail for the other incidents and his arraignment is pending on the new charges.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.



