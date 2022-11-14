North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18.

The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale.

This is the 26th year for the North Hills DUI Task Force with 245 check points conducted, according to a press release.

There have been 2,183 individuals tested for DUI, and of those tested, 1,030 have been arrested.

