North Hills nonprofit donates close to 600 bicycles to Toys for Tots

A parade of close to 600 bicycles, all makes and models, and colors and sizes were rolled out of the containers by an army of volunteers.

Al’s Bike Drive is in its 16th year.

“Wow, it’s been another amazing year,” the creator of Al’s Bike Drive, Al Todd, said.

The North Hills nonprofit raised money and purchased the bikes from Walmart.

“This is so exciting. We’d love doing this every year. Just knowing all these bicycles are going to be under trees for kids, hundreds of kids are getting these bicycles, it’s a fantastic feeling,” manager of the Walmart in Gibsonia, Carri Swidwa, said.

Toys for Tots then distributes the bikes to kids who are less fortunate in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.

A volunteer coordinator said the need has gone way up this year, that times are tough

“I think gifts, everything is more. Lack of work, I think Covid is still affecting a lot of people too,” Jennifer Neilen with Toys for Tots said.

Typically, it’s a single mother, sometime it’s a two parent household, who are just struggling and they need the extra help

15 adaptive bikes for children with disabilities are also being donated.

In all, Al’s Bike Drive has given away over 7,300 bikes

“Oh my gosh, from the bottom of my heart, I’m so grateful. The outpouring of generosity has been amazing.. Everyone out there that helped. Thank you so much. And merry Christmas,” Todd said.

All of the bikes will be distributed to the kids next week.

