North Hills teen shot in Pittsburgh's Strip District Sunday dies Monday morning

Feb. 23—A recent North Hills High School graduate died after being shot in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Officials said Ahmir Tuli, 18, was shot in the head shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday along the 2700 block of Penn Avenue outside of Preeti's Pitt.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries Monday morning.

Tuli graduated from North Hills last year. The school district offered its condolences and posted a message on its Facebook page.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this unimaginable time," the post said in part.

Counseling services are available at the high school.

Pittsburgh police issued an arrest warrant for Mark McClendon, 45, of Pittsburgh. He is wanted on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying firearms without a license and recklessly engendering another person.

News partners WPXI reported someone who was working security at Preeti's Pitt told police McClendon was asked to leave the bar after getting into an argument, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly came back and shot Tuli, who was outside the bar at the time of the shooting.

McClendon also reportedly goes by the name Howard Hawkins.

Police had Penn Avenue closed between 27th and 28th streets for about two hours as they investigated.

Tuli's friends told WPXI he worked at Preeti's Pitt with his mother, who owns the business.

Outside the restaurant are now Teddy bears, bouquets of flowers and a candle as a memorial for Tuli.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

