North Huntingdon man accused in rape of unconscious woman

Aug. 27—A North Huntingdon man is accused by township police of raping an intoxicated woman after a gathering in May, according to court papers.

Dominic Anthony Zuccarelli, 27, was arraigned Thursday on charges of rape and sexual assault.

A woman reported to police June 6 that she watched a sporting event with a friend at Zuccarelli's home on May 26. She told authorities that she was intoxicated and last remembered playing music on her phone on Zuccarelli's couch at 11:30 p.m.

The following morning, she awoke in a bed wearing only a T-shirt with no recollection of the night, according to court papers.

The next day, she conversed with Zuccarelli through smartphone application Snapchat, during which she learned he had raped her, police said. She provided screenshots of the communications to authorities. Police said Zuccarelli apologized in the messages.

He is free on $20,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20. His attorney could not immediately be reached.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .