North Huntingdon man arrested in connection with Penn Township crash

Sep. 25—The back seat passenger of a car being pursued by police Sunday in Penn Township was seriously hurt when it crashed into a guide rail, according to court papers.

Township officers said Collin Joseph Turley, 19, of North Huntingdon, was behind the wheel. He was being held on $10,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Township police on patrol at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Route 130 and Harrison City Export Road spotted the car with one headlight out in the parking lot of a business that was closed at the time. The car took off onto Harrison City Export Road when an officer pulled into the lot, according to court papers.

It crashed at the intersection of Sandy Hill Road and Route 130, police said. The driver and a passenger attempted to run away but were apprehended.

Police said all three and the car smelled like marijuana, and they found a grinder and vaping device inside. Turley was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing from police and related offenses. An Oct. 3 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .