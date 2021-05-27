North Huntingdon man charged with retaliation in ongoing neighborhood dispute

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

May 27—A North Huntingdon man awaiting trial on multiple complaints in an ongoing dispute with neighbors is charged with firing a pellet gun earlier this month and damaging the nearby homes of some of his accusers, according to court documents.

Matthew D. Fox, 38, of the 13000 block of Dean Drive, was charged by police with retaliation against witnesses, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in connection vandalism incidents that occurred in the early morning of May 15.

On March 31, Fox waived his right to a preliminary hearing on multiple charges of disorderly conduct, prowling and public drunkenness for an Oct. 7 incident involving his neighbors. As part of a potential plea bargain, court records indicate a separate complaint for intimidating witnesses filed against him for allegedly leaving a letter in one of his accuser's mailboxes Feb. 8 was withdrawn.

Officer Mark Hamilton reported that Fox's alleged actions during the May 15 incident were captured on three separate video surveillance cameras. Dents in metal siding and doors were reported during the incidents, according to police reports.

"The first video was captured at 1:40 a.m., which shows Fox's middle side window open with what appears to be a weapon barrel pointed out the window with blinds or curtains pushed to the side. Approximately 12 shots are fired in two separate bursts of fire," Hamilton wrote in court documents.

"The window then can be seen being closed," Hamilton said.

During an interview, Hamilton said Fox told police that he had been drinking that evening and had fired the pellet gun inside his residence "but denied firing at anyone's house."

After Hamilton played one of the surveillance videos, he reported in court documents that Fox "agreed a CO2-powered weapon was fired from his window."

Hamilton wrote in court documents that Fox's actions May 15 indicate that his actions continue to "escalate... causing increasing concern for the safety of Dean Drive residents," the complaint said.

According to Hamilton, Fox surrendered a pellet pistol and rifle to police during his interview.

Fox was released on $20,000 unsecured bond after being arraigned on the latest complaints pending a preliminary hearing July 7. He could not be reached for comment.

A message left for his private attorney, Rachel Morocco of Trafford, was not immediately returned.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

