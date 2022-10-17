North Huntingdon man charged with sex assault of teen

Oct. 17—A North Huntingdon man is being held without bail after township police arrested him in connection with a reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to court papers.

Mark M. Mycka, 33, was arrested Friday on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses.

Police said an anonymous tip forwarded by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers prompted the investigation. The girl and her mother spoke to police in August and September.

The girl told authorities that Mycka sexually assaulted her as many as 50 times beginning in March 2021, according to court papers.

Police said they found text message communication between the pair on the girl's cell phone.

Mycka was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A Nov. 2 preliminary hearing is set. His attorney could not immediately be reached.

He is awaiting trial in a forgery case filed by North Huntingdon police related to a January incident, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .