North Huntingdon man jailed on $100K bond, charged with assault, threatening family members

Jul. 27—A 58-year-old North Huntingdon man was jailed this week on $100,000 bond after his arrest for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing relatives, according to court documents.

Michael Wichelmann was arraigned on charges criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment, obstruction of justice, simple assault and terroristic threats after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Lime Street for reports of a disturbance Sunday evening.

Police said relatives of Wichelmann accused him of verbally harassing them and making repeated threats to harm them. When a third relative arrived at the scene, police allege Wichelmann "got in her face and began verbally attacking her."

Police allege Wichelmann repeatedly struck the female relative and knocked a cellphone out of her hand four times as she attempted to call police.

"... Michael then took a Budweiser beer bottle and threw it at her, causing broken glass to strike her feet," police wrote in court documents.

Police said the relative's cellphone was damaged during the assault.

Officer Aaron Nutter reported in court documents that police have been called to the same residence three prior times this year for disturbances involving Wichelmann.

Police said Wichelmann fled in a pickup truck before they arrived, but was later apprehended.

Wichelmann did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .