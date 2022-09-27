North Huntingdon man receives 25 to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults

Sep. 27—A North Huntingdon man was sentenced Monday to 25 to 50 years in a state prison for repeatedly raping a girl and taking pornographic photographs and videos involving her.

The girl testified during a sentencing hearing for John M. Wilbanks, 41, that therapy helped her realize that the sexual assaults were not her fault, though she still is learning how to cope with anger, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wilbanks entered a general plea in June to 48 charges against him, including creating child pornography and rape of a child. He was ordered to spend six years on probation after the prison term.

Police said the assaults occurred over a six-year period starting 2013 with the then-8-year-old girl.

She said Monday that Wilbanks took away her childhood and future. She liked going to school, despite bullying there, to get away from him and reported the rapes in October 2019.

"This will affect me for the rest of my life," she said.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said Wilbanks had 609 images of child pornography on his cell phone, describing the cases as "haunting" and "evil."

Barr argued for a sentence of 35 to 70 years, calling it "wholly appropriate" given the pain the crimes have caused to the girl and her family.

"They'll suffer the same sentence he will, just in a different way," Barr said.

Wilbanks offered a lengthy apology, at times directing his comments to the girl he raped and wished her a "positive, fruitful life."

"I apologize for the part of your childhood that has been lost, changed and altered because of my actions," he said. "Let your positive traits shine through and overcome this."

Defense attorney Brian Aston said Wilbanks accepted responsibility for the crimes and asked Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to be fair in her sentence.

"It's not going to be an easy walk for him, nor should it be, but he's working on himself," Aston said.

Wilbanks' mother Denise Buckley said her son "got on a wrong path and instead of turning away from it, he embraced it." She acknowledged the pain the accuser and her family have gone through, and added that she no longer has someone to care for her as she ages because of her son's crimes.

"It has affected all of our futures," she said.

Kelly Jo Wilbanks is awaiting an Oct. 25 status conference in a case connected to her ex-husband's. She is charged with hindering apprehension, child endangerment and obstruction and has been free on $75,000 bail, according to court records.

She offered an impact statement during his sentencing hearing Monday and said he has caused her anxiety and stress and torn her family apart.

