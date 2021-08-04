North Huntingdon man seeks transfer of robbery case to juvenile court

Aug. 4—A North Huntingdon man who turned 18 earlier this year wants armed robbery charges transferred to juvenile court.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, the lawyer for Elijah Ben Chaabane asked a Westmoreland County judge to reduce a $100,000 bond to allow a potential release from jail for his client as he awaits a hearing to determine jurisdiction of the case against him.

Chaabane is charged with the robbery of man in Mt. Pleasant in December. Police contend Chaabane pointed a loaded pistol at two men during the incident.

Chaabane was 17 when he was charged with four robbery counts, conspiracy, illegal firearm possession and other related offenses.

Police said Chaabane contacted a man through a smartphone app to request a ride from North Huntingdon to Mt. Pleasant in exchange for $40. When they arrived in Mt. Pleasant, Chaabane pointed a loaded pistol at the men.

He demanded money, shoes and clothing from one man and a cell phone from the other, according to court documents.

Chaabane, who turned 18 in February, was charged as an adult.

In court on Tuesday, defense attorney Herbert Terrell said Chaabane should be tried as a juvenile. That would prevent him from serving a prison sentence after his 21st birthday.

Terrell asked Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears to authorize taxpayer funds to pay for an evaluation to help determine if Chabaane should be prosecuted as a juvenile.

The judge did not immediately rule on that request. He deferred a decision on the bail modification saying he wanted to review findings of an assessment to determine if Chaabane is a risk to flee.

"I am inclined not to grant the motion at this point," Mears said. "Frankly, I think $100,000 is appropriate in this case."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.