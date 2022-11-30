North Huntingdon police add new charges against Maryland trio in gift card scheme

Nov. 30—New charges were filed Tuesday against three people from Maryland who authorities said used a stolen credit card to try to make gift card purchases at two Walmart stores.

North Huntingdon police filed charges of corrupt organizations, access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property against Maria Branchi, 26, Minodora Serban, 33, and Vasile Catola, 28, all of Baltimore.

Loss prevention employees at the township Walmart store notified police who were able to stop the trio in a neighboring parking lot Nov. 9. Police said the women made a $963 purchase, including a gift card, with the stolen credit card and attempted to make a second purchase for the same amount that was not successful. The owner of the credit card told police she lost it while shopping in Hempfield.

The three suspects were arraigned Tuesday and denied bail. They are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Their attorney declined to comment.

They've been incarcerated since their original arrest in connection with a similar incident at the Hempfield Walmart store. Charges against them were held for court last week in that case. A loss prevention worker there provided photos of the suspects to the North Huntingdon store, where authorities said they went after being at the Hempfield location.

The trio told state police they were involved in a global identity theft crime ring, according to court papers. They used a Romanian interpreter during their preliminary hearings last week but state police said they understood English during an interview.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .