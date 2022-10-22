North Huntingdon police make another arrest in undercover drug sting

Oct. 21—North Huntingdon police made an arrest Thursday after an undercover drug buy of 1,000 stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, which was at least the second such arrest in eight days in the township.

Keith E. Blackman, 30, who lists addresses in Jeannette and North Versailles, was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

Township police on Thursday worked in the afternoon and evening with agents from the state attorney general's office and the county drug task force in the operation. An undercover officer contacted a phone number police said was connected to Blackman to arrange the $3,600 purchase, according to court papers.

The exchange was made at a motel on Route 30 and police officers apprehended Blackman afterwards, authorities said. He is charged with criminal use of a communication facility and drug offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A Nov. 23 preliminary hearing is set.

A Penn Hills man was arrested Oct. 12 after a similar operation in which police said they coordinated the purchase of 750 stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl. Five officers narrowly escaped injury in a motel parking lot on Route 30 as the suspect attempted to drive away, according to court papers.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .