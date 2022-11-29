North Huntingdon police charge Philadelphia man after traffic stop

Nov. 29—A Philadelphia man who asked North Huntingdon police to "hurry up" during a Sunday traffic stop is being held without bail after authorities said they found a gun and drugs inside the empty flatbed car hauler he was driving, according to court papers.

Shawn E. Hunter, 32, was arraigned Monday on gun and drug violations.

During a roving DUI patrol around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a township officer reported clocking the flatbed car hauler traveling 66 mph in a 40 mph zone on Route 30. The Ford F550 pulled over near the Fairwood Road intersection and police said they removed a piece of electrical tape that was covering the second number of the registration plate.

While authorities awaited information on a bench warrant from Delaware County for Hunter's arrest, he asked them to "hurry up" because he had a long drive ahead of him, according to court papers.

As he was being taken into custody on the warrant, Hunter began to sweat profusely and asked police not to search the vehicle. Police dog Zargo indicated there were drugs present and, during a search, police said they found a handgun and suspected marijuana. Hunter is prohibited from having a firearm because of a past drug conviction.

Hunter was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14.

He previously served time in jail and on probation in a 2015 drug case in Philadelphia County, according to online court records.

