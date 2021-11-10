North Huntingdon police: Couple arrested, nearly 6 bricks of heroin seized in undercover drug buy

Nov. 10—A McKeesport couple accused of selling 282 stamp bags of heroin to an undercover police officer in North Huntingdon told police they were "only runners" who received heroin for making deliveries, according to court papers.

The couple, Eric Carbonneau, 39, and Erin K. Manning, 43, were taken into custody by township police about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as they attempted to drive off in Carbonneau's 2001 green Volkswagen Jetta after Manning accepted $1,000 from an undercover officer in exchange for 282 stamp bags of heroin, police said.

A township officer had set up the drug buy earlier in the afternoon exchanging text messages with a man known as "P" at a location off of Route 30, according to court documents.

When the couple arrived the predetermined location along Route 30, Carbonneau explained the pair were "only runners" and would be receiving "a few heroin" stamp bags in return for delivering the heroin.

Carbonneau directed the undercover officer to give the cash which was marked bills to Manning, according to court papers.

When the undercover officer handed Manning, who was in the passenger seat of the car, $1,000 in marked bills, she counted it and stuffed it inside her bra, police said.

"Very good. It's all there ... now let me get this for you," officers quoted Manning as telling the undercover officer.

Manning reached into her bra and pulled out a cigarillo wrapper that held the heroin, police said.

The couple let the undercover officer count out the heroin stamp bags before leaving. Carbonneau and Manning were then stopped by marked township police cruisers who were observing the transaction from a distance.

Both Carbonneau and Manning are charged with manufacturing, delivery and possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police confiscated all of the marked bills, two cell phones the couple carried inside the car plus two empty stamp bags of heroin from the car during a search.

Court records indicated that the couple used to reside in New Hampshire. Neither had an attorney listed in court documents.

At the couple's arraignment Wednesday, District Judge Wayne Gongaware denied the couple bail and they were being held in Westmoreland County Prison pending a Nov. 17 preliminary hearing

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .