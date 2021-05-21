North Huntingdon police freed of mail-delivering duties

Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

May 20—The days of North Huntingdon police serving as mail carriers for the seven commissioners are over — a decision prompted by Tuesday's arrest of an armed murder suspect walking down busy Route 30.

Commissioners this week unanimously voted to stop the 30-year practice of having officers deliver township-related mail that arrives for them at the North Huntingdon Town House on Center Highway to their private residences.

Commissioner Ronald Zona, a retired state police trooper, raised the issue by saying that he no longer wanted police to be responsible for spending their time driving that mail from the Town House to his home, which may happen twice a month. If he is not home, then they have to make another trip, Zona said.

"As we just saw with the police department, a serious incident can happen at any time, any day of the week," Zona said.

On Tuesday afternoon, police scrambled to respond when a man was walking along Route 30 near North Thompson Lane, carrying a rifle. Later identified as Victor F. Steban, 53, he is under investigation for multiple crimes, including the murder of two people in Penn Township.

Officers have told Zona that they are concerned about performing mail delivery, he said. He suggested contacting him by email when there is mail for him at the Town House, and he will pick it up.

"It takes them off he road, even if it is for a minute or two. I mean, something can happen that quick that their services are needed elsewhere," Zona said.

Chief Robert Rizzo said that his officers will appreciate that gesture.

"It's always been a detail that has not been cherished by the officers," Rizzo said.

Police officers were delivering mail to commissioners when he started on the police force some 30 years ago, Rizzo said after the meeting.

Former commissioner Richard Gray, the apparent winner in Tuesday's primary of the Republican nomination for commissioner in the Fourth Ward, said "it should have been done a long time ago."

Rizzo commended his officers and the cooperation exhibited among the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation leading to Steban's arrest. The probe included a fire at Steban's home on North Thompson Lane, the firebombing of a vehicle on Clay Pike, the murder of two people in Penn Township and gunshots fired at three homes in Hempfield and Sewickley townships.

"The amount of hours that went into this case over the four days is staggering," Rizzo said.

Rizzo also commended officers involved in the arrest of Steban as he was carrying a rifle along Route 30 in Hempfield and North Huntingdon.

"Our officers were putting their lives on the line. ... They (officers) were throwing themselves into harm's way," Rizzo said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Washington D.C. will stop sending police for some mental health calls

    The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia is making big changes to their department this summer. The United States Capitol is the latest place to make changes to its police department, but they are not calling it police reform. Starting in June, police officers will no longer be first responders for certain mental health calls, according to The Washington Post.

  • Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary

    Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. The U.S. Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. Alex Triantafilou, chairman of the Republican Party in Hamilton County, said it makes sense, with Trump's demonstrated Ohio popularity and conservative record.

  • ‘Yesterday was a crazy day!’ says Coinbase official, in apology for ‘unreliability of our site/apps’ during crypto chaos

    Coinbase's Chief Product Officer issues a mea culpa on Thursday, a day after the popular investing platform was among a number of venues facing glitches and outages during a brutal crypto selloff.

  • 15 Crime Documentaries on HBO Max That You Have to See to Believe

    Anyone who's obsessed with the true-crime genre knows that behind every crime is a backstory, and the more details that emerge, the more compelling it becomes. From cold cases being reopened due to advances in forensic science to widely publicized ones with televised hearings, HBO Max's true-crime documentaries feature some of the most chilling and sinister cases that'll give your brain something to chew on from start to finish. No matter how infuriating or satisfying the final court decision, one thing's for sure, and that's how fascinating it is to unpack the reasons behind such unthinkable acts and what drove these people to commit them.

  • Kansas City man pleads guilty to selling 14 kilos of meth, 30 guns to federal agent

    He met with the undercover agent on several occasions.

  • Amazon Could Acquire MGM Studios For $9B – Report

    E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) could be looking at acquiring film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for $9 billion, according to a Variety report citing unknown sources. The report confirmed that MGM had already said in December that it was searching for a buyer. According to the report, MGM has 4,000 film titles that include the James Bond, Pink Panther, RoboCop, and Hobbit franchises while MGM’s television library includes 17,000 episodes of programming including Stargate Universe, Vikings, and Fargo. Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has proved to be extremely popular, and the company is also looking at streaming live sports content. Amazon has signed a ten-year deal with the National Football League (NFL) and will stream Thursday Night Football games starting from 2023. Amazon’s Founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos stated at the company’s Q1 earnings call, “As Prime Video turns 10, over 175 million Prime members have streamed shows and movies in the past year, and streaming hours are up more than 70% year over year. Amazon Studios received a record 12 Academy Award nominations and two wins.” (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the Variety news report, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated a Buy and a price target of $4,500 on the stock. This implies upside potential of approximately 39% over the next 12 months. Nowak commented, “AMZN spent ~$11bn in content investment in 2020 and we currently model the company to spend ~$13bn in ’21. The extent to which AMZN might acquire MGM studio could arm it to compete more directly with larger studios like Warner Bros, Disney, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Netflix, among others…but that would require capital investment. Said another way, AMZN is likely to have to invest more to produce new content from the MGM library of franchises…not to mention any other content its studios (Amazon and MGM) would attempt to produce or acquire. We have written about AMZN’s ~$150bn (and growing) ’20 gross profit base and its ability to absorb incremental investment, but we do want to flag to investors that incremental investment in content does bring risk given the hit-driven nature of the industry.” Overall, consensus among analysts is that AMZN is a Strong Buy based on 31 Buys. The average analyst price target of $4,298.55 implies upside potential of about 33% from current levels. Related News: AON to Sell Pension Business to Lane Clark & Peacock LLP in Germany Beyond Meat Partners with Yum Brands’ Pizza Hut in Canada AT&T Merging Its WarnerMedia Unit with Discovery in $43B Deal More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Accenture Acquires Management Consultant Homburg & Partner Perrigo Divests Mexico And Brazil OTC Units IBM Acquires Waeg to Bolster Its Salesforce Business in Europe Cryoport Expands Global Footprint With Acquisition of F-Airgate

  • Police demonstrate Batman-like tool for restraining suspects

    "This is a device (where) we don't have to hurt anybody, to help anybody."

  • South Meck High boosters stole $200K and used COVID loans to cover tracks, feds say

    A Charlotte accountant and his wife spent thousands meant for the school’s athletes on cars, travel, Hornets tickets and more, according to agents. Here are the details.

  • VP Harris meets with Guatemalan justice leaders before visit

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with a group of leading voices on Guatemala’s troubled justice system Wednesday, sending yet another signal to Central American governments that the U.S. government is interested in addressing the region’s corruption. The White House meeting with two former Guatemalan chief prosecutors and two top judges came less than three weeks before Harris is scheduled to make her first trip abroad as vice president to Guatemala and Mexico on June 7 and 8. Harris made clear she believes the four Guatemalan women have been on the right side of the fight to uphold the rule of law in their country.

  • Dubious Kansas endorsements unravel truthfulness of attack on federal unemployment benefits

    Some Kansas employers say they didn’t sign a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

  • Sydney Park Says Her Way of Coping with Racism Is "Being Unapologetically" Herself

    Park spoke about what it was like to navigate the past year amid increased racism toward both of her cultural identities.

  • 'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

    Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country." This is one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country. We're going to fight like hell to hold Greg Abbott and Republicans accountable and to protect reproductive rights. https://t.co/CzjTc1vyAT — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 19, 2021 The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes The Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for instances of rape or incest. Abortion rights advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. State Rep. Donna Howard (D), for instance, said "there will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions." No law, said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening." Again, rich women will find a way to have an abortion if they want one. They can travel to a blue state where it's still legal. These bills mainly force women without means to go through with a pregnancy they can't afford or attempt an illegal method — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 19, 2021 The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Nancy Northrup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights, argues that "this bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down." The law is slated to take effect on Sept. 1, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," CNN reports. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingWe don't need a Jan. 6 commissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • My Father Fled Fascism in Spain—and Taught Me How Lies Can Destroy a Democracy

    At age thirteen my father was awoken by machine gun fire in the streets of Madrid. It was 1936, and a coalition of progressive groups had just swept the national elections, infuriating the Spanish right-wing. Holed up with the insurrectionists were civilian fascists called Falangists as well as a general who falsely claimed the national election had been stolen.

  • Peyton Manning hopes Packers, Aaron Rodgers can work it out

    A Hall of Fame quarterback who had a memorable second act with the Broncos doesn’t want to see another Hall of Fame quarterback to do the same. Peyton Manning told TMZ.com that he hopes the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can resolve their differences. “When I think of Aaron, I think of him as a Green [more]

  • Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

    The woman was able to get away safely.

  • Biden’s old Senate colleagues don’t recognize his current economics. They’re cool with that.

    The White House says there’s no change to his core principles even as he adapts to meet the crises he inherited.

  • Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire after hundreds killed in Gaza

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt the operation in the Gaza Strip.

  • New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

    A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home. Warren's husband, Timothy Granison, was taken into custody, according to an NBC TV affiliate.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Says U.S. Set Up for 'Massive' Deflation

    May.19 -- Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Ark Investment Management, says the correction in commodities prices is one sign that the U.S. economy is poised for a "massive" period of deflation. She speaks with Bloomberg's Carol Massar at The Bloomberg Businessweek event.

  • Agent says suspect in 2018 Iowa slaying told her, ‘I did it’

    The man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led investigators to her body and said that he killed her but couldn't remember how, an officer testified Thursday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera initially denied he had ever seen Mollie Tibbetts when he was interrogated a month after her disappearance from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, officer Pamela Romero testified. Bahena Rivera eventually admitted that he had driven past Tibbetts three times while she was running on July 18, 2018, describing her as “attractive” and “hot,” Romero said.