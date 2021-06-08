North Huntingdon police say man sold informant 5 bricks of heroin in drug sting

Jun. 7—North Huntingdon police said they used a confidential informant Sunday to set up a heroin purchase from a Pittsburgh man in the parking lot of a Route 30 motel, according to court documents.

Jakarr "Fatz" Jenkins, 25, of Pittsburgh's Larimer section, was arrested on two counts of manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device and driving on a suspended license by township police.

Jenkins was arrested in the parking lot of the North Huntingdon Motel in the 13000 block of Route 30 moments after the confidential informant paid him $300 for five bricks of heroin, according to Officer Shane Rebel.

Rebel reported in court documents that he met with an informant about 3 p.m. Sunday to arrange the drug purchase for 6 p.m. Rebel said the informant told him he recently was making purchases of large amounts of contraband from "Fatz."

According to court documents, prior to making the deal, Rebel copied the serial numbers of the bills and "placed them in a blunt wrapper" for the informant to give Jenkins during the transaction.

When the informant passed the cash to Jenkins in the parking lot, Rebel said numerous police officers moved in to arrest Jenkins.

Jenkins told investigators he also had marijuana inside his car, but refused to grant officers permission to search the vehicle. Rebel seized the car and planned to obtain a search warrant to look inside the vehicle.

According to online records, Jenkins twice pleaded guilty to drug possession complaints in 2015 and 2017 after arrests by Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police and was given probation sentences in both cases.

He also has a scheduled hearing July 21 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on charges of driving a vehicle with a counterfeit license plate, driving on a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and making false reports filed by city police after an accident Jan. 19.

On Monday, Jenkins was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $15,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing July 16.

