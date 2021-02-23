North Huntingdon police seize drugs, guns during traffic stop

Feb. 23—A Mt. Lebanon man was jailed Tuesday after North Huntingdon police said they found drugs and guns inside the car he was driving, according to court papers.

Christian Alexander Lowe, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug offenses, driving with a suspended license and summary vehicle code violations.

Township police reported seeing a BMW with an unsafe tire drifting between lanes on Route 30 east just before 10 p.m. Monday. During a traffic stop at the ramp to Adamsburg, police said the driver, later identified as Lowe, and passenger appeared to be nervous while officers spotted drugs and a gun in the car.

Police reported finding a rifle, a handgun, ammunition, 270 stamp bags of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, pills, $171 and drug paraphernalia, according to court papers. Lowe was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a felony drug conviction in 2017 that resulted in a jail sentence of six to 23 months, according to online court records.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A March 10 preliminary hearing is set.

His passenger, who also was not permitted to have a firearm because of past convictions, had not been charged Tuesday afternoon but police indicated in court filings that he would be.

Both Lowe and his passenger had arrest warrants in separate cases, police said. Lowe has been arrested two other times in the past 16 months on drug charges, according to online court records. He is awaiting action in cases filed by police in Donora and Charleroi. He had been free on bail in both of those cases.

