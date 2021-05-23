North Image apartments keep Vancouver police busy Saturday morning

May 23—Vancouver police responded to two separate incidents — a shooting and a burglary — at the same North Image apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police heard reports of multiple gunshots fired at Alder Creek Apartments & Townhomes in northeast Vancouver. They arrived to find a man who had suffered a minor gunshot wound to the face, according to Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Erik Jennings.

The man was alert and conscious and transported to the hospital, Jennings said. There were no other injuries.

The injured man did not tell investigators who shot at him, Jennings added. The case has been referred to the Regional Major Crimes Team.

"Witness information indicated a car had been seen shooting off," Jennings said.

Barely two hours later, VPD officers were called back to a different unit in the apartment complex following a report of a burglary.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the resident of the unit woke to find a stranger in her room. She described to police a man with an athletic build wearing a black hoodie and a red shirt, Jennings said.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 and didn't find a suspect, Jennings said. They didn't make any arrests.