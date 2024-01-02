North Jersey animal rescue pursues legal action after missing foster kittens returned

A North Jersey animal rescue has safely retrieved three kittens who went missing after entering a foster home to await adoption.

Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue released three kittens, Jolly, Jack, and Frost, into a Fair Lawn foster home on Dec. 20 and had since received only one update from the foster, a first-time foster for this rescue whose name has not been released for legal reasons.

The first night of the kittens' stay, Treasure Fur-Ever received photos of the cats settling in, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.

A few days later, the rescue asked that the foster reach out to approved adopters who were interested in meeting the kittens.

"The foster was stalling day after day and making it difficult to reach out to the adopters for meet and greets, was being rude to us, and when we nicely asked her to return the kittens to the rescue so they can go in a different foster home, she made herself suddenly unavailable," said the post.

She agreed to surrender the kittens on Dec. 30, but did not answer the door, even when police were present.

Additionally, according to the rescue, they found out on Jan. 1 that the foster is currently living with a woman named Julie Alaimo, who was brought up on 23 counts of animal cruelty in November 2022 after 21 cats and two dogs were rescued from her home by Fair Lawn police on Oct. 9, 2022.

"Her name was not put down in the foster application when she applied to be a foster for our rescue," said the rescue. "She conveniently left that pertinent information out. She said she was living in the home with her two children, and that is it."

This rescue decided to pursue legal action, filing a police report and criminal charges against her with the Fair Lawn Police Department.

"Rescues deal with a lot of craziness, but even the police officer said he's never ever had to deal with a foster unwilling to give up the animals they are fostering," said the post.

Finally, the kittens were safely surrendered by the foster into the rescue's care on Tuesday morning.

"Update: Jolly, Jack, and Frost have been safely surrendered back into our care," said an update from the rescue on their Facebook. "After discussions with the foster and police assistance, all three of our precious kittens are back in our care. Three police officers were present to aid in getting these kittens back and we are so thankful."

The rescue will be pressing charges against the foster whose name will be released as soon as possible to prevent them from fostering or adopting another animal.

All three kittens will be seeing a licensed veterinarian as soon as they can to ensure that they are healthy.

Jolly, Jack, and Frost are 10 weeks old; two males and one female. They were originally rescued from a kill shelter in Henderson, North Carolina, arriving in New Jersey on Dec. 20. They entered the foster home later that night around 8:30 p.m.

"This has never happened before, and we hope it never happens again," said the post. "This is a horror and all we pray for is the safe return of our kittens."

"Thank you all so much for your help in getting these kittens back!" said the rescue. "We are so beyond thankful to have Jolly, Jack, and Frost back."

Founded in 2020, Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue in Northern New Jersey who pulls animals from overcrowded shelters in North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

They do not have a main building where animals are housed. Instead, the animals go into foster homes until they are adopted out. They have found homes for over 485 animals.

Visit the Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue website for information about adopting and fostering.

