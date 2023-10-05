North Jersey developer Fred Daibes' probation deal in bank fraud case thrown out by judge

A judge has rejected a plea agreement that had been in place for prominent North Jersey developer Fred Daibes related to bank fraud charges he pleaded guilty to last year.

Daibes last month was one of five people indicted in an alleged corruption scheme involving Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, in a separate case.

The rejected plea agreement comes from charges in 2018 when Daibes was indicted on multiple counts for alleged conspiracy to circumvent lending limits set by Mariner's Bank, which he had founded in 2001.

In 2022, Daibes admitted to receiving more than $1 million in gross receipts from Mariner's Bank, pleading guilty to making false entries in a loan memorandum.

He and Michael McManus, the chief financial officer of Daibes Enterprises, allegedly used others not named in the indictment to secure millions of dollars in loans — which were used for Daibes' benefit — without the knowledge of the bank or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The scheme ran from 2008 through 2013.

Daibes' guilty plea was to a single count of the original indictment, which charges that the 2008 memo for a $1.8 million nominee loan falsely stated the borrower and the source of repayment when the line of credit was actually for Daibes, who funded the repayment.

On Thursday, United States District Judge Susan D. Wigenton posted a text order for Daibes and McManus saying that after reviewing the presentence report, the court rejected the plea agreement for both Daibes and McManus.

"The Court is not required to adhere to the terms of the plea agreements, and the cases may be disposed of less favorably toward the Defendants than the plea agreements contemplated," Wigenton wrote.

Daibes and McManus now have until Oct. 16 to decide if they will withdraw from their plea agreements. The court is scheduled to proceed with sentencing scheduled for Oct. 26.

"We are carefully evaluating our options as a result of the Court’s Order and will release a statement when we have determined our next steps, on or before October 16," Daibes' attorney Lawrence Lustberg said.

A message left with McManus's attorney was not immediately returned.

Daibes indicted in Senator Menendez case

The plea agreement was for probation, but Daibes' sentencing was delayed four times over the last two years, which left some to speculate it was related to the federal Menendez investigation.

Daibes was charged last month along with two other businessmen, Wael Hana and Jose Uribe, with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud in relation to Menendez's second indictment in eight years.

Menendez was indicted on corruption charges for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Daibes, Hana and Uribe for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of trouble, according to the indictment, unsealed last month in New York.

More than $480,000 in cash was found stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets and a safe at Menendez's home during a search by investigators in June 2022, according to the indictment. They also found over $70,000 in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box. The indictment includes photos of cash that was stuffed into clothes, including a windbreaker with Menendez's name stitched on it.

Envelopes of cash with Daibes' fingerprints or DNA

Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints or DNA of Daibes — an Edgewater developer and longtime political donor to Menendez — or Daibes' driver, the indictment says. Investigators also discovered more than $100,000 worth of gold bars in the home, which were provided by Hana or Daibes, according to the indictment.

The indictment said Menendez had recommended that President Joe Biden nominate someone as New Jersey's U.S. attorney who Menendez believed could be influenced to disrupt the federal criminal prosecution of Daibes over the bank fraud charges.

Before Daibes pleaded guilty, Menendez allegedly pressed Philip Sellinger, before and after he became the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, to go light on Daibes.

In December 2020, Menendez met with Sellinger to consider whether he would support Sellinger’s nomination to the U.S. attorney post. At the meeting, Menendez criticized the prosecution of Daibes and asked Sellinger to “look into” the case if he was nominated, the indictment reads.

In early 2022, Menendez had short phone calls with the first assistant U.S. attorney. At the time, Daibes’ unnamed driver had called Nadine Menendez twice on Jan. 24. Later that day, Nadine Menendez texted Daibes: “Thank you. Christmas in January.”

The driver’s fingerprints were later found on an envelope containing thousands in cash at the Menendez home. Several days later, the senator Googled the phrase “kilo of gold price.”

In March, Nadine Menendez met with a jeweler and showed him two 1-kilogram gold bars that were worth more than $120,000, according to the indictment. Serial numbers showed that the gold bars had been owned by Daibes, the indictment reads.

The next month, Daibes pleaded guilty to a probationary sentence in the bank fraud case.

