North Jersey floodwaters may freeze into black ice. How to drive safer

Days after a powerful storm wreaked havoc across North Jersey, residents are now facing a new threat as authorities warn about the potential dangers of black ice. The recent storm, which dumped over 5 inches of rain in certain areas, resulted in widespread power outages, flooded roads, and forced the closure of schools.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management warned that black ice, also known as invisible ice or clear ice, poses a significant risk to drivers and pedestrians alike. Black ice appeared to play a role in a massive 13-car pileup on Route 20 in Paterson.

Unlike snow-covered ice, black ice is virtually transparent, making it difficult to detect, especially during nighttime or in shaded areas. It forms when melted snow or rainwater refreezes on road surfaces, creating a thin layer of ice that is nearly invisible.

The conditions for black ice formation are particularly favorable in the aftermath of heavy rainfall, like the one experienced during the recent storm. If roadways are wet from rain, melting snow, etc. when the temperature drops under 32 degrees Fahrenheit, black ice can form. Paterson, one of the hardest-hit areas by flooding, dropped to 29 degrees and Vernon's temperature plummeted to 23 degrees.

To stay safe during the winter months, it is crucial for residents to be aware of the potential presence of black ice on the roadways.

Slow down

Reduce your speed when driving, especially in areas prone to black ice, such as bridges, overpasses, and shaded spots. And instead of using 'brake,' de-accelerate instead. The slower speed will give you more control and since black ice patches aren't usually longer than 20 feet, according to USDA, you'll have better traction again soon. Even better, if you are able, shift into a lower gear, which will also give you more control.

Increase following distance

Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you to allow for increased stopping distance. If you end up going off the road, try to steer into things that will cause the minimum amount of damage, like an empty field, a yard or a fluffy snowbank.

Use caution on bridges and overpasses

Elevated structures tend to freeze first, so exercise caution when driving over them. If road conditions turn treacherous, wait at a rest stop, diner or at least the side of the road until plows can remove snow or treat the roadway with sand or salt.

Stay informed

Check local weather forecasts and road condition updates before heading out, and postpone unnecessary travel if conditions are hazardous. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving by having proper tires, good brakes, and functioning lights.

Beware of shaded areas

Black ice is more likely to form in areas where sunlight is limited, so exercise extra caution in shaded spots.

By taking these precautions, residents can minimize the risk of accidents and injuries associated with black ice. Authorities urge the community to remain vigilant and stay informed about changing weather conditions, emphasizing that safety should be the top priority as North Jersey continues to recover from the recent storm's aftermath.

