North Jersey inflation the lowest in nearly two years, but are consumers happy?

Inflation in North Jersey was its lowest in nearly two years, but consumers are still feeling the pinch of high prices.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, inflation in the New York City and North Jersey area, which includes Newark and Jersey City, rose 3.5%, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For comparison, it rose 6.3% between May 2021 and May 2022, according to federal data. The last time inflation was this low was July 2021, when inflation hit 3.5%.

Still, ask shoppers and North Jersey residents, and they reported still feeling a hefty cost of living.

“Inflation’s not going down,” said one shopper at ShopRite in Little Falls, John in Hawthorne, who asked that his last name not be used. When asked what he’s been doing to stay afloat, “cut down, that’s what you do, cut down on a lot.”

Fresh vegetables on display at Haymarket on River Rd. Haymarket is a "farm-to-table" marketplace with grocery offerings, grab-and-go food options and outdoor merchandising area opening June 14. The store also has a drive-thru that sells coffee and food, which is open.

Added Shaunn Taylor, a Garfield resident outside of Walmart in Saddle Brook, “I’ve always naturally lived below my means,” and that’s come in handy during this period of high prices.

“Like I work in the city, I don’t eat in the streets, I take my food with me. My philosophy is if my family can’t eat what I’m eating then I’m wasting money,” Taylor said.

Cost of living

In May, the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs dropped 1.9% since last May in the region. Cereal and bread costs rose 11.2%, according to the Consumer Price Index report.

Figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the cost of large eggs dropped 32% between January and April this year. Dairy rose 2.4%, while fruits and vegetables rose 2.9%.

Housing costs rose 4.2%, while rent costs rose 6%. Household energy costs dropped 11.8%. The cost of regular unleaded gasoline dropped 24.2%, according to the CPI report.

Nationally, inflation slowed for the 11th month in a row as of May, as grocery prices eased again and gas prices dropped. New Jersey’s inflation and the national numbers are a far cry from the 40-year high of 9.1% seen last June, according to the consumer price index.

"The embers of inflation keep fading," Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist for the Economic Outlook Group, told NorthJersey.com and The Record partner USA TODAY.

Even so, Taylor was pessimistic.

“We’ve been in a recession longer than they care to say,” he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ inflation, cost of living lowest in two years, feds say