When do North Jersey K-12 schools have winter break? Check our list

James M. O'Neill, NorthJersey.com
·6 min read

It seems as though we were just celebrating the holidays but guess what? It's already time for North Jersey parents and students to get ready for winter break.

Most North Jersey public and private schools center their winter break around President's Day, which falls on Mon., Feb. 19th.

But the length of the break varies widely by school district and private school. Some lucky students get an entire week off. Others get a few days off. And some poor students — sorry! — get only a single day to relax.

NorthJersey.com has compiled a list below of winter break dates for public schools in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Morris counties, along with separate sections for private schools in those counties.

Start planning for that cherished time off!

Bergen County public schools

  • Allendale: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Alpine: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Becton Regional: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Bergen County Technical Schools: Feb. 16 through 20

  • Bergenfield: Feb. 19

  • Bogota: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Carlstadt: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Cliffside Park: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Closter: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Cresskill: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Demarest: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Dumont: Feb. 19 and 20

  • East Rutherford: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Edgewater: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Elmwood Park: Feb. 19

  • Emerson: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Englewood: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Englewood Cliffs: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Fair Lawn: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Fairview: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Fort Lee: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Franklin Lakes: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Garfield: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Glen Rock: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Hackensack: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Harrington Park: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Hasbrouck Heights: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Haworth: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Hillsdale: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Ho-Ho-Kus: Feb. 19 through 21

  • Leonia: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Little Ferry: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Lodi: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Lyndhurst: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Mahwah: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Maywood: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Midland Park: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Montvale: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Moonachie: Feb. 16 through 19

  • New Milford: Feb. 19

  • North Arlington: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Northern Highlands Regional: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Northern Valley Regional: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Northvale: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Norwood: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Oakland: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Old Tappan: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Oradell: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Palisades Park: Feb. 16 through 20

  • Paramus: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Park Ridge: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Pascack Valley Regional: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Ramapo Indian Hills Regional: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Ramsey: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Ridgefield: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Ridgefield Park: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Ridgewood: Feb. 19 and 20

  • River Dell Regional: Feb. 19 through 23

  • River Edge: Feb. 19 through 23

  • River Vale: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Rutherford: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Saddle Brook: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Saddle River: Feb. 19 through 23

  • South Bergen Jointure Commission: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Teaneck: Feb. 19

  • Tenafly: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Upper Saddle River: Feb. 19 through 21

  • Waldwick: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Wallington: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Westwood: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Wood-Ridge: Feb. 19

  • Woodcliff Lake: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Wyckoff: Feb. 19 through 23

Bergen County private schools

  • Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest Feb. 19 through 23

  • Barnstable Academy, Oakland: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Bergen Catholic, Oradell: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Community High School, Teaneck: Feb. 19 through 23

  • CTC Academy, Fair Lawn: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey Feb. 19 through 23

  • Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Heichal Hatorah, Teaneck: Feb. 16

  • Holmstead School, Ridgewood: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Immaculate Heart Academy, Washington Feb. 19 through 23

  • Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School, Teaneck: Feb. 19 and 20

  • New Alliance Academy, Paramus: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Paramus Catholic: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Primoris Academy, Westwood: Feb. 19 through 23

  • St. Joseph Regional, Montvale: Feb. 19 through 23

  • St. Mary High School, Rutherford: Feb. 16 through 19

  • The Frisch School, Paramus: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Waldwick Seventh-day Adventist School: Feb. 16 through 19

Passaic County public schools

  • Bloomingdale: Feb. 15 through 19

  • Clifton: Feb. 19 through 20

  • Haledon: Feb. 16 though 19

  • Hawthorne: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Lakeland Regional: Feb. 19

  • Little Falls: Feb. 19

  • Manchester Regional: Feb. 16 through 19

  • North Haledon: Feb. 16, 19

  • Northern Region Educational Services Commission: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Passaic: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Passaic County Technical-Vocational: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Paterson: Feb. 19

  • Pompton Lakes: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Prospect Park: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Ringwood: Feb 19 and 20

  • Totowa: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Wanaque: Feb. 16 through 20

  • Wayne: Feb. 19

  • West Milford: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Woodland Park: Feb. 19

Passaic County private schools

  • Al-Ghazaly High School, Wayne : Feb. 19 and 20

  • Benway School, Wayne: Feb. 16 through 20

  • DePaul Catholic, Wayne: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Eastern Christian, North Haledon: Feb. 19

  • Mary Help of Christians Academy, North Haledon: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Pioneer Academy, Wayne: Feb. 19

Essex County public schools

  • Belleville: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Bloomfield: Feb. 19

  • Caldwell-West Caldwell: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Millburn: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Montclair: Feb. 19

  • North Caldwell: Feb. 16 through 20

  • Nutley: Feb. 19 and 20

  • South Orange-Maplewood: Feb. 19

  • Verona: Feb. 16 through 20

  • West Essex: Feb. 19 and 20

Essex County private schools

  • Abundant Life Academy, Nutley: Feb. 16 through 20

  • Immaculate Conception, Montclair Feb. 19 through 23

  • Mount St. Dominic Academy, Caldwell: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Newark Academy: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Seton Hall Prep, West Orange: Feb. 19 and 20

Morris County public schools

  • Boonton: Feb. 19

  • Butler: Feb. 19

  • Denville: Feb. 19

  • Dover: Feb. 19

  • East Hanover: Feb. 19

  • Educational Services Commission of Morris County: Feb. 19

  • Florham Park: Feb. 19

  • Hanover Park Regional: Feb. 19

  • Hanover Township: Feb. 19

  • Jefferson: Feb. 19

  • Lincoln Park: Feb. 19

  • Montville: Feb. 19

  • Morris: Feb. 19

  • Morris County Vocational Schools: Feb. 19

  • Morris Hills Regional: Feb. 19

  • Mountain Lakes: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Parsippany-Troy Hills: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Pequannock: Feb. 19

  • Randolph: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Riverdale: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Rockaway Borough: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Rockaway Township: Feb. 19

  • Roxbury: Feb. 19

  • School District of the Chathams: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Wharton: Feb. 16 through 19

Morris County public schools

  • Academy of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station: Feb. 16 through 20

  • Allegro School for Autism, Cedar Knolls: Feb. 19

  • American Christian School, Succasunna: Feb. 16 through 19 March 29 through April 5

  • Calais School, Whippany: Feb. 19 through 23

  • Celebrate the Children, Denville: Feb. 12 through 19

  • Craig School, Montville: Feb. 19 and 20

  • Delbarton, Morristown: Feb. 16 through 19

  • Morris Catholic, Denville: Feb. 19

  • Morristown Beard School: Feb 19 and 20

  • Villa Walsh Academy, Morristown: Feb. 16 through 19

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: When do NJ schools have winter break? Here's the list