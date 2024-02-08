When do North Jersey K-12 schools have winter break? Check our list

It seems as though we were just celebrating the holidays but guess what? It's already time for North Jersey parents and students to get ready for winter break.

Most North Jersey public and private schools center their winter break around President's Day, which falls on Mon., Feb. 19th.

But the length of the break varies widely by school district and private school. Some lucky students get an entire week off. Others get a few days off. And some poor students — sorry! — get only a single day to relax.

NorthJersey.com has compiled a list below of winter break dates for public schools in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Morris counties, along with separate sections for private schools in those counties.

Start planning for that cherished time off!

Bergen County public schools

Allendale : Feb. 19 through 23

Alpine : Feb. 19 through 23

Becton Regional : Feb. 19 and 20

Bergen County Technical Schools: Feb. 16 through 20

Bergenfield : Feb. 19

Bogota : Feb. 19 and 20

Carlstadt : Feb. 19 through 23

Cliffside Park : Feb. 19 and 20

Closter : Feb. 19 through 23

Cresskill : Feb. 19 through 23

Demarest : Feb. 19 through 23

Dumont : Feb. 19 and 20

East Rutherford : Feb. 19 and 20

Edgewater : Feb. 19 and 20

Elmwood Park : Feb. 19

Emerson : Feb. 19 and 20

Englewood : Feb. 16 through 19

Englewood Cliffs : Feb. 19 and 20

Fair Lawn : Feb. 19 and 20

Fairview : Feb. 19 through 23

Fort Lee : Feb. 19 and 20

Franklin Lakes : Feb. 19 through 23

Garfield : Feb. 19 through 23

Glen Rock : Feb. 19 and 20

Hackensack : Feb. 19 and 20

Harrington Park : Feb. 19 through 23

Hasbrouck Heights : Feb. 19 through 23

Haworth : Feb. 19 through 23

Hillsdale : Feb. 19 and 20

Ho-Ho-Kus : Feb. 19 through 21

Leonia : Feb. 19 and 20

Little Ferry : Feb. 19 and 20

Lodi : Feb. 19 through 23

Lyndhurst : Feb. 19 through 23

Mahwah : Feb. 19 and 20

Maywood : Feb. 19 and 20

Midland Park : Feb. 19 through 23

Montvale : Feb. 19 and 20

Moonachie : Feb. 16 through 19

New Milford : Feb. 19

North Arlington : Feb. 16 through 19

Northern Highlands Regional : Feb. 19 and 20

Northern Valley Regional : Feb. 19 through 23

Northvale : Feb. 19 through 23

Norwood : Feb. 19 through 23

Oakland : Feb. 19 through 23

Old Tappan : Feb. 19 through 23

Oradell : Feb. 19 through 23

Palisades Park : Feb. 16 through 20

Paramus : Feb. 19 and 20

Park Ridge : Feb. 19 through 23

Pascack Valley Regional : Feb. 19 and 20

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional : Feb. 19 through 23

Ramsey : Feb. 19 through 23

Ridgefield : Feb. 19 through 23

Ridgefield Park : Feb. 19 and 20

Ridgewood : Feb. 19 and 20

River Dell Regional : Feb. 19 through 23

River Edge : Feb. 19 through 23

River Vale : Feb. 19 and 20

Rutherford : Feb. 16 through 19

Saddle Brook : Feb. 16 through 19

Saddle River : Feb. 19 through 23

South Bergen Jointure Commission : Feb. 16 through 19

Teaneck : Feb. 19

Tenafly : Feb. 19 through 23

Upper Saddle River : Feb. 19 through 21

Waldwick : Feb. 16 through 19

Wallington : Feb. 19 through 23

Westwood : Feb. 19 and 20

Wood-Ridge : Feb. 19

Woodcliff Lake : Feb. 19 and 20

Wyckoff: Feb. 19 through 23

Bergen County private schools

Academy of the Holy Angels , Demarest Feb. 19 through 23

Barnstable Academy , Oakland: Feb. 19 through 23

Bergen Catholic , Oradell: Feb. 19 through 23

Community High School , Teaneck: Feb. 19 through 23

CTC Academy , Fair Lawn: Feb. 19 through 23

Don Bosco Prep , Ramsey Feb. 19 through 23

Dwight-Englewood School , Englewood: Feb. 19 and 20

Heichal Hatorah , Teaneck: Feb. 16

Holmstead School , Ridgewood: Feb. 19 through 23

Immaculate Heart Academy , Washington Feb. 19 through 23

Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School , Teaneck: Feb. 19 and 20

New Alliance Academy , Paramus: Feb. 19 through 23

Paramus Catholic : Feb. 19 through 23

Primoris Academy , Westwood: Feb. 19 through 23

St. Joseph Regional , Montvale: Feb. 19 through 23

St. Mary High School , Rutherford: Feb. 16 through 19

The Frisch School , Paramus: Feb. 16 through 19

Waldwick Seventh-day Adventist School: Feb. 16 through 19

Passaic County public schools

Bloomingdale : Feb. 15 through 19

Clifton : Feb. 19 through 20

Haledon : Feb. 16 though 19

Hawthorne : Feb. 16 through 19

Lakeland Regional : Feb. 19

Little Falls : Feb. 19

Manchester Regional : Feb. 16 through 19

North Haledon : Feb. 16, 19

Northern Region Educational Services Commission : Feb. 16 through 19

Passaic : Feb. 19 and 20

Passaic County Technical-Vocational : Feb. 19 and 20

Paterson : Feb. 19

Pompton Lakes : Feb. 19 and 20

Prospect Park : Feb. 16 through 19

Ringwood : Feb 19 and 20

Totowa : Feb. 16 through 19

Wanaque : Feb. 16 through 20

Wayne : Feb. 19

West Milford : Feb. 19 and 20

Woodland Park: Feb. 19

Passaic County private schools

Al-Ghazaly High School , Wayne : Feb. 19 and 20

Benway School , Wayne: Feb. 16 through 20

DePaul Catholic , Wayne: Feb. 16 through 19

Eastern Christian , North Haledon: Feb. 19

Mary Help of Christians Academy , North Haledon: Feb. 19 through 23

Pioneer Academy, Wayne: Feb. 19

Essex County public schools

Belleville : Feb. 16 through 19

Bloomfield : Feb. 19

Caldwell-West Caldwell : Feb. 19 and 20

Millburn : Feb. 19 through 23

Montclair : Feb. 19

North Caldwell : Feb. 16 through 20

Nutley : Feb. 19 and 20

South Orange-Maplewood : Feb. 19

Verona : Feb. 16 through 20

West Essex: Feb. 19 and 20

Essex County private schools

Abundant Life Academy , Nutley: Feb. 16 through 20

Immaculate Conception , Montclair Feb. 19 through 23

Mount St. Dominic Academy , Caldwell: Feb. 19 and 20

Newark Academy : Feb. 16 through 19

Seton Hall Prep, West Orange: Feb. 19 and 20

Morris County public schools

Boonton : Feb. 19

Butler : Feb. 19

Denville : Feb. 19

Dover : Feb. 19

East Hanover : Feb. 19

Educational Services Commission of Morris County : Feb. 19

Florham Park : Feb. 19

Hanover Park Regional : Feb. 19

Hanover Township : Feb. 19

Jefferson : Feb. 19

Lincoln Park : Feb. 19

Montville : Feb. 19

Morris : Feb. 19

Morris County Vocational Schools : Feb. 19

Morris Hills Regional : Feb. 19

Mountain Lakes : Feb. 19 through 23

Parsippany-Troy Hills : Feb. 16 through 19

Pequannock : Feb. 19

Randolph : Feb. 16 through 19

Riverdale : Feb. 19 and 20

Rockaway Borough : Feb. 16 through 19

Rockaway Township : Feb. 19

Roxbury : Feb. 19

School District of the Chathams : Feb. 19 through 23

Wharton: Feb. 16 through 19

Morris County public schools

Academy of St. Elizabeth , Convent Station: Feb. 16 through 20

Allegro School for Autism , Cedar Knolls: Feb. 19

American Christian School , Succasunna: Feb. 16 through 19 March 29 through April 5

Calais School , Whippany: Feb. 19 through 23

Celebrate the Children , Denville: Feb. 12 through 19

Craig School , Montville: Feb. 19 and 20

Delbarton , Morristown: Feb. 16 through 19

Morris Catholic , Denville: Feb. 19

Morristown Beard School : Feb 19 and 20

Villa Walsh Academy, Morristown: Feb. 16 through 19

