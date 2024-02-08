When do North Jersey K-12 schools have winter break? Check our list
It seems as though we were just celebrating the holidays but guess what? It's already time for North Jersey parents and students to get ready for winter break.
Most North Jersey public and private schools center their winter break around President's Day, which falls on Mon., Feb. 19th.
But the length of the break varies widely by school district and private school. Some lucky students get an entire week off. Others get a few days off. And some poor students — sorry! — get only a single day to relax.
NorthJersey.com has compiled a list below of winter break dates for public schools in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Morris counties, along with separate sections for private schools in those counties.
Start planning for that cherished time off!
Bergen County public schools
Allendale: Feb. 19 through 23
Alpine: Feb. 19 through 23
Becton Regional: Feb. 19 and 20
Bergen County Technical Schools: Feb. 16 through 20
Bergenfield: Feb. 19
Bogota: Feb. 19 and 20
Carlstadt: Feb. 19 through 23
Cliffside Park: Feb. 19 and 20
Closter: Feb. 19 through 23
Cresskill: Feb. 19 through 23
Demarest: Feb. 19 through 23
Dumont: Feb. 19 and 20
East Rutherford: Feb. 19 and 20
Edgewater: Feb. 19 and 20
Elmwood Park: Feb. 19
Emerson: Feb. 19 and 20
Englewood: Feb. 16 through 19
Englewood Cliffs: Feb. 19 and 20
Fair Lawn: Feb. 19 and 20
Fairview: Feb. 19 through 23
Fort Lee: Feb. 19 and 20
Franklin Lakes: Feb. 19 through 23
Garfield: Feb. 19 through 23
Glen Rock: Feb. 19 and 20
Hackensack: Feb. 19 and 20
Harrington Park: Feb. 19 through 23
Hasbrouck Heights: Feb. 19 through 23
Haworth: Feb. 19 through 23
Hillsdale: Feb. 19 and 20
Ho-Ho-Kus: Feb. 19 through 21
Leonia: Feb. 19 and 20
Little Ferry: Feb. 19 and 20
Lodi: Feb. 19 through 23
Lyndhurst: Feb. 19 through 23
Mahwah: Feb. 19 and 20
Maywood: Feb. 19 and 20
Midland Park: Feb. 19 through 23
Montvale: Feb. 19 and 20
Moonachie: Feb. 16 through 19
New Milford: Feb. 19
North Arlington: Feb. 16 through 19
Northern Highlands Regional: Feb. 19 and 20
Northern Valley Regional: Feb. 19 through 23
Northvale: Feb. 19 through 23
Norwood: Feb. 19 through 23
Oakland: Feb. 19 through 23
Old Tappan: Feb. 19 through 23
Oradell: Feb. 19 through 23
Palisades Park: Feb. 16 through 20
Paramus: Feb. 19 and 20
Park Ridge: Feb. 19 through 23
Pascack Valley Regional: Feb. 19 and 20
Ramapo Indian Hills Regional: Feb. 19 through 23
Ramsey: Feb. 19 through 23
Ridgefield: Feb. 19 through 23
Ridgefield Park: Feb. 19 and 20
Ridgewood: Feb. 19 and 20
River Dell Regional: Feb. 19 through 23
River Edge: Feb. 19 through 23
River Vale: Feb. 19 and 20
Rutherford: Feb. 16 through 19
Saddle Brook: Feb. 16 through 19
Saddle River: Feb. 19 through 23
South Bergen Jointure Commission: Feb. 16 through 19
Teaneck: Feb. 19
Tenafly: Feb. 19 through 23
Upper Saddle River: Feb. 19 through 21
Waldwick: Feb. 16 through 19
Wallington: Feb. 19 through 23
Westwood: Feb. 19 and 20
Wood-Ridge: Feb. 19
Woodcliff Lake: Feb. 19 and 20
Wyckoff: Feb. 19 through 23
Bergen County private schools
Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest Feb. 19 through 23
Barnstable Academy, Oakland: Feb. 19 through 23
Bergen Catholic, Oradell: Feb. 19 through 23
Community High School, Teaneck: Feb. 19 through 23
CTC Academy, Fair Lawn: Feb. 19 through 23
Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey Feb. 19 through 23
Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood: Feb. 19 and 20
Heichal Hatorah, Teaneck: Feb. 16
Holmstead School, Ridgewood: Feb. 19 through 23
Immaculate Heart Academy, Washington Feb. 19 through 23
Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School, Teaneck: Feb. 19 and 20
New Alliance Academy, Paramus: Feb. 19 through 23
Paramus Catholic: Feb. 19 through 23
Primoris Academy, Westwood: Feb. 19 through 23
St. Joseph Regional, Montvale: Feb. 19 through 23
St. Mary High School, Rutherford: Feb. 16 through 19
The Frisch School, Paramus: Feb. 16 through 19
Waldwick Seventh-day Adventist School: Feb. 16 through 19
Passaic County public schools
Bloomingdale: Feb. 15 through 19
Clifton: Feb. 19 through 20
Haledon: Feb. 16 though 19
Hawthorne: Feb. 16 through 19
Lakeland Regional: Feb. 19
Little Falls: Feb. 19
Manchester Regional: Feb. 16 through 19
North Haledon: Feb. 16, 19
Northern Region Educational Services Commission: Feb. 16 through 19
Passaic: Feb. 19 and 20
Passaic County Technical-Vocational: Feb. 19 and 20
Paterson: Feb. 19
Pompton Lakes: Feb. 19 and 20
Prospect Park: Feb. 16 through 19
Ringwood: Feb 19 and 20
Totowa: Feb. 16 through 19
Wanaque: Feb. 16 through 20
Wayne: Feb. 19
West Milford: Feb. 19 and 20
Woodland Park: Feb. 19
Passaic County private schools
Al-Ghazaly High School, Wayne : Feb. 19 and 20
Benway School, Wayne: Feb. 16 through 20
DePaul Catholic, Wayne: Feb. 16 through 19
Eastern Christian, North Haledon: Feb. 19
Mary Help of Christians Academy, North Haledon: Feb. 19 through 23
Pioneer Academy, Wayne: Feb. 19
Essex County public schools
Belleville: Feb. 16 through 19
Bloomfield: Feb. 19
Caldwell-West Caldwell: Feb. 19 and 20
Millburn: Feb. 19 through 23
Montclair: Feb. 19
North Caldwell: Feb. 16 through 20
Nutley: Feb. 19 and 20
South Orange-Maplewood: Feb. 19
Verona: Feb. 16 through 20
West Essex: Feb. 19 and 20
Essex County private schools
Abundant Life Academy, Nutley: Feb. 16 through 20
Immaculate Conception, Montclair Feb. 19 through 23
Mount St. Dominic Academy, Caldwell: Feb. 19 and 20
Newark Academy: Feb. 16 through 19
Seton Hall Prep, West Orange: Feb. 19 and 20
Morris County public schools
Boonton: Feb. 19
Butler: Feb. 19
Denville: Feb. 19
Dover: Feb. 19
East Hanover: Feb. 19
Educational Services Commission of Morris County: Feb. 19
Florham Park: Feb. 19
Hanover Park Regional: Feb. 19
Hanover Township: Feb. 19
Jefferson: Feb. 19
Lincoln Park: Feb. 19
Montville: Feb. 19
Morris: Feb. 19
Morris County Vocational Schools: Feb. 19
Morris Hills Regional: Feb. 19
Mountain Lakes: Feb. 19 through 23
Parsippany-Troy Hills: Feb. 16 through 19
Pequannock: Feb. 19
Randolph: Feb. 16 through 19
Riverdale: Feb. 19 and 20
Rockaway Borough: Feb. 16 through 19
Rockaway Township: Feb. 19
Roxbury: Feb. 19
School District of the Chathams: Feb. 19 through 23
Wharton: Feb. 16 through 19
Morris County public schools
Academy of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station: Feb. 16 through 20
Allegro School for Autism, Cedar Knolls: Feb. 19
American Christian School, Succasunna: Feb. 16 through 19 March 29 through April 5
Calais School, Whippany: Feb. 19 through 23
Celebrate the Children, Denville: Feb. 12 through 19
Craig School, Montville: Feb. 19 and 20
Delbarton, Morristown: Feb. 16 through 19
Morris Catholic, Denville: Feb. 19
Morristown Beard School: Feb 19 and 20
Villa Walsh Academy, Morristown: Feb. 16 through 19
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: When do NJ schools have winter break? Here's the list