North Jersey lawyer, New York federal court clerk accused in 11-year bribery scheme

A federal court clerk and lawyer pleaded not guilty Thursday to bribery charges accusing them in a kickback scheme in which the clerk allegedly referred criminal defendants to the lawyer in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars in cash payments.

Dionisio Figueroa, 66, of Manhattan and Telesforo Del Valle Jr., 65, of Leonia were arraigned in U.S. District Court in White Plains, accused in the 11-year scheme that steered dozens of defendants to Del Valle.

“The public, the Court, and the bar all rely on the integrity and honesty of the professionals who work for the Court and the lawyers who appear there," Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "For years, Figueroa and Del Valle allegedly violated their duties and undermined the fair administration of justice, all for their personal gain."

Both men are charged with conspiracy to bribe a federal employee, bribery of a federal employee, illegal compensation to a judicial employee and making false statements. The bribery charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, the other charges are punishable by up to five years in prison.

U.S. District Court in White Plains

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, when federal agents questioned Figueroa in the fall, he denied receiving any payments from Del Valle and that the only people he referred to the lawyer were close friends or relatives. Del Valle was served with a federal subpoena for records from his law firm and denied having any records reflecting referrals by, or payments to, Figueroa.

Lawyers for the two defendants could not immediately be reached.

Figueroa, who has worked in the Magistrate clerk's office for two decades, allegedly violated district personnel policies and the Code of Conduct for Judicial Employees that prohibit the recommendation of lawyers to defendants and any activity that affects the assignment of cases and favoritism to particular litigants or lawyers.

He allegedly steered at least 45 defendants to Del Valle, including several who had free court appointed lawyers but were convinced by Figueroa that they should pay Del Valle to represent them. Del Valle then made cash payments from his retainer fees to Figueroa, either directly or through an associate of Figueroa's who would pick up the money from the Del Valle's law office, authorities stated.

Story continues

Figueroa would tell defendants that Del Valle specialized in certain cases and was the best lawyer for them, including one case in July 2018 where he wrote Del Valle's name and phone number on a piece of paper and gave it to a defendant's relative, according to the indictment.

He sometimes would disparage the lawyers already representing defendants so they would switch to Del Valle, according to the indictment.

U.S. Magistrate Andrew Krause allowed both men to be released on $150,000 bond.

Because Figueroa is an employee in the Southern District of New York, the case was assigned by the acting chief judge of the 2nd Circuit Court to U.S. District Judge May D'Agostino of the Northern District of New York.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: North Jersey lawyer paid money to federal court clerk to get clients