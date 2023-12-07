A trip to a gas station resulted in a nice holiday bonus for one North Jersey lottery player on Wednesday.

A person in Hudson County won a New Jersey Lottery Fast Play jackpot, winning $37,282 on the $10 Max Cash Multiplier progressive jackpot game.

The ticket was purchased at Nina Exxon on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City.

The New Jersey Lottery offers a variety of progressive jackpot games. For some games, a $2 bet could win 20% of the jackpot, a $5 bet would be 50% and $10 would win 100%.

"Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner," the New Jersey Lottery states.

For more information, check out NJLottery.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey lottery player wins $37,282 Fast Play jackpot