North Jersey man fined $13K for cutting his neighbor's trees. But his woes aren't over

KINNELON — A borough homeowner charged with cutting down 33 of his neighbor's trees last year − allegedly to improve his view of the New York City skyline − pleaded guilty on Monday to having a contractor clear the woods without a permit.

Appearing in Kinnelon municipal court almost a year to the day after the trees were cut, Grant Haber agreed to pay a total of $13,194 in fines and court costs.

His total penalties could eventually go much higher: The borough's prosecutor has said related damages and costs, including planting replacement trees, could exceed $1 million. After imposing the initial fines Monday, Judge Andrew Wubbenhorst scheduled an additional restitution hearing for April 19.

Fines for Kinnelon tree-chopping

Samih Shinway recalls the day he came home to the sound of chainsaws cutting trees on his private property

Haber declined to comment on Monday morning, one day short of the one-year anniversary. He agreed to a plea deal negotiated by his attorney and the municipal prosecutor that reduced the number of trees considered to 18 and cut the penalty he paid per tree to $700, down from a potential $1,000.

Wubbenhorst also imposed fines on codefendant Ronald Fallas of Newark-based Choco Tree Service. Fallas admitted last June to cutting the trees after "negligently" relying on Haber to obtain his neighbor's permission and the needed permits. Both defendants had criminal trespass charges dropped as well.

A third codefendant, Greg Brancaleone of Father & Sons Tree Service, a Kinnelon business that acted as an intermediary between Haber and Choco, saw the case against his company dismissed with a warning from the judge to be aware of local ordinances in the future.

At hearing, neighbor speaks out

Samih Shinway in Kinnelon Municipal Court as his former neighbor answers charges of cutting down dozens of trees on Shimway's property.

The neighbor whose trees were cut, Samih Sinway, was at the hearing as well.

"I'm never going to be 100% satisfied," he said afterward. "I always use the analogy that if you hire someone to put a hit out on somebody, they are just as liable as the person who did it."

Haber fines included $33 in court costs per violation, bringing his total bill to $13,194. Fallas, who pleaded guilty through a Spanish interpreter, was fined $300 per tree plus court costs for a total of $5,994.

Haber told the court he would pay his fine in full within 30 days. Fallas will pay $500 per month until his penalties are covered.

Development fights, school lawsuits: The Morris County storylines that may dominate 2024

Final penalty could reach 'seven figures'

During an October virtual hearing, Municipal Prosecutor Kim Kassar noted that the ultimate penalty could go much higher. Haber and his co-defendants could also be made to pay for removing the stumps and other debris left by the logging and then for replanting and monitoring new seedlings.

"We're certainly dealing with substantial penalties," Kassar said in October. "But those pale in comparison to the potential restitution claims, which are approaching or may exceed seven figures."

How much if any of those costs are added at the restitution hearing was unclear by the end of Monday's session.

Grant Haber in Kinnelon Municipal Court to answer charges of cutting down dozens of his neighbor's trees to improve the view from his property.

Borough Forester John Linsom explained the number of trees considered in the penalties was reduced because some did not legally qualify as trees, as they were less than 6 inches thick at the trunk and less than 4.5 feet tall.

"Most of the trees were cut at the stump, so how do you really gauge [height]?" Shimway said after the hearing. "I think the court did whatever they could within the written law."

Case broke the internet

The case, in its initial stages, drew national attention after a friend of Kinnelon's borough forester posted a thread on Twitter that was viewed almost 3 million times. Haber's subsequent online court appearance in June had to be delayed when members of the public flooded the Zoom call beyond capacity.

Shinway said he came home on Feb. 27 and heard chainsaws in the back of his seven-acre property in the wealthy neighborhood. After contractors said they had been hired by Haber, Shinway called police.

"Why would anybody feel that they had the right to encroach on somebody's property, that's clearly outlined by their own fence, and do as they please on somebody else's property?" Shinway said in an interview last summer. "It just felt like a very egregious act, almost too egregious. A disrespectful act."

Haber sells home

Haber has since sold his home and neighboring 7-acre property. Real estate records show the five-bed, six-bath 5,000-square-foot Colonial was purchased for $1.8 million in November.

Asked if he plans to file a civil suit against Haber, Shimway responded, "I can't answer that question right now."

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Kinnelon NJ man fined $13k for cutting neighbor's trees