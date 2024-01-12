North Jersey roads still closed due to flooding. Here's how you can get around

With many North Jersey roads still closed after this week's storm, local officials are working to provide motorists with the best travel routes to avoid traffic and stay safe from flooding.

Lincoln Park Police officers noticed motorists getting lost because their GPS systems were directing them to flooded roads. To help, the department shared tips on its Facebook page Thursday to steer the drivers in the right direction.

For vehicles in Lincoln Park heading south and east, the department suggested entering this address into their GPS: 25 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pequannock Township, NJ 07440. Drivers should then continue past the address heading southbound, which will lead to Route 23 South and eventually to Routes 80 and 46.

The right lane of traffic is closed due to flooding on Route 46 eastbound near Willowbrook Mall in Fairfield, NJ on Friday Jan. 12, 2024.

Drivers heading north of Lincoln Park toward Riverdale, Butler, Pompton Lakes and Oakland should enter 432 Boulevard, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. The address is just before Route 23, where motorists can take the northbound lanes to their destination.

Southbound vehicles heading toward Morristown should head to the Montville Police Department, located at 360 Main Rd., Montville, NJ 07045. Just beyond the department are the entrances to Route 287 north and south.

In Little Falls, the neighborhood near the Passaic River where Gov. Phil Murphy visited Thursday is completely closed to vehicle traffic as of Friday morning.

Mayor James Damiano said on Facebook that the closed roads include Parkway, William Street, Louis Street, Zeliff Avenue and Fairfield Avenue. The area is accessible by foot, and the fourth level of the parking garage across the street from Parkway is open for residents to park if needed.

"You are able to walk back into the area, just not drive at these current times," Damiano said. "The wakes that are being created by cars driving through (are) causing issues for surrounding residents, and we're looking to minimize that."

Greg Carr, of Little Falls, leaves his home on Zeliff Ave in Little Falls, NJ on Friday Jan. 12, 2024. Carr spent the night in his home while his wife, children and pets stayed with family. Carr said he removed his water heater, which was located in the basement, and moved it to higher ground to keep it safe.

Numerous other local towns have reported road closures due to flooding and advised drivers to seek alternate routes. Residents are asked to stay tuned to news updates and social media posts from authorities for further information.

Murphy said during his visit to Little Falls Thursday that there have been no injuries or deaths reported from the storm. He praised the public for their efforts to stay safe and urged drivers not to make any "silly mistakes" that could put them in jeopardy.

"Human nature is, 'I know it says don't drive down that street, but I'm going to be fine'," Murphy said. "In (Hurricane) Ida, we lost a lot of people that way."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey roads closed due to flooding. Here are alternate routes