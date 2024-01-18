North Jersey schools announce closures, early dismissals for Fri., Jan. 19. Check the list
Due to the expected snowfall that will blanket North Jersey on Friday, Jan. 19, some school districts have decided to either close schools or have early dismissal on Friday.
Winter weather advisories have been issued for most of the state.
The National Weather Service said significant snowfall is expected on Friday, bringing varying amounts of snow to different regions, with a focus in central New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Related: Gov. Murphy extends NJ state of emergency in advance of Friday snow
The forecast predicts accumulations ranging from 2 to 6 inches. Sussex County is expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of snow, Parsippany 3 to 4 inches, and Trenton 4 to 6 inches. Other estimates include 2.6 inches for West Milford and Paramus and 3.1 inches in Newark.
Here are the K-12 schools and universities that have announced they will be closed or have an early dismissal Friday, and those that will switch to remote learning.
Schools that are closed Friday
These schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 19 because of the snowstorm:
Delbarton
Villa Walsh
Schools with early dismissal Friday
Here's a look at schools with early dismissals on Friday, Jan. 19:
Dover
Garfield
Livingston
Lyndhurst
Mendham Borough
Montville Township
Mount Olive
Nutley
Roxbury
Springfield (Union)
Washington Township (Morris)
Watchung Hills Regional High School
Wayne
Remote learning
These schools will conduct classes remotely on Friday:
Fairleigh Dickinson University, both campuses
St. Elizabeth University
Check back for updates to this list throughout Thursday night and Friday morning.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ schools announce delayed openings, closures for Jan. 19