North Jersey schools announce closures, early dismissals for Fri., Jan. 19. Check the list

Due to the expected snowfall that will blanket North Jersey on Friday, Jan. 19, some school districts have decided to either close schools or have early dismissal on Friday.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for most of the state.

The National Weather Service said significant snowfall is expected on Friday, bringing varying amounts of snow to different regions, with a focus in central New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The forecast predicts accumulations ranging from 2 to 6 inches. Sussex County is expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of snow, Parsippany 3 to 4 inches, and Trenton 4 to 6 inches. Other estimates include 2.6 inches for West Milford and Paramus and 3.1 inches in Newark.

Here are the K-12 schools and universities that have announced they will be closed or have an early dismissal Friday, and those that will switch to remote learning.

Schools that are closed Friday

These schools are closed on Friday, Jan. 19 because of the snowstorm:

Delbarton

Villa Walsh

Schools with early dismissal Friday

Here's a look at schools with early dismissals on Friday, Jan. 19:

Dover

Garfield

Livingston

Lyndhurst

Mendham Borough

Montville Township

Mount Olive

Nutley

Roxbury

Springfield (Union)

Washington Township (Morris)

Watchung Hills Regional High School

Wayne

Remote learning

These schools will conduct classes remotely on Friday:

Fairleigh Dickinson University, both campuses

St. Elizabeth University

Check back for updates to this list throughout Thursday night and Friday morning.

