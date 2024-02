When do North Jersey schools have spring break? Check our list

The trees are still bare and the temperature requires a coat, but guess what? It's already time for North Jersey parents and students to think about spring break.

Some North Jersey public and private schools center their spring break around Easter, which falls on Sun., March 31 in 2024.

But the timing of spring break varies widely by school districts and private schools. Some students will get to enjoy their break in late March. Others will have to wait until late April to relax.

NorthJersey.com has compiled a list below of spring break dates for public schools in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Morris counties, along with separate sections for private schools in those counties.

Start planning for that cherished time off!

Bergen County public schools

Allendale : March 29 through April 5

Alpine : April 15 through 19

Becton Regional : April 15 through 19

Bergen County Technical Schools : March 29 through April 5

Bergenfield : March 29 through April 5

Bogota : March 29 through April 5

Carlstadt : April 15 through 19

Cliffside Park : March 29 through April 5

Closter : April 15 through 19

Cresskill : March 29 through April 5

Demarest : April 15 through 19

Dumont : March 29 through April 5

East Rutherford : April 15 through 19

Edgewater : April 8 through 12

Elmwood Park : March 29 through April 5

Emerson : April 15 through 19

Englewood : March 29 through April 5

Englewood Cliffs : March 29 through April 5

Fair Lawn : April 22 through 26

Fairview : March 29 through April 5

Fort Lee : March 29 through April 5

Franklin Lakes : April 15 through 19

Garfield : April 15 through 19

Glen Rock : March 25 through 29

Hackensack : March 25 through 29

Harrington Park : April 15 through 19

Hasbrouck Heights : April 15 through 19

Haworth : April 15 through 19

Hillsdale : April 22 through 26

Ho-Ho-Kus : March 29 through April 5

Leonia : April 8 through 12

Little Ferry : April 22 through 26

Lodi : April 15 through 19

Lyndhurst : March 29 through April 5

Mahwah : March 29 through April 5

Maywood : April 15 through 19

Midland Park : March 29 through April 5

Montvale : April 22 through 26

Moonachie : March 29 through April 5

New Milford : March 29 through April 5

North Arlington : April 15 through 19

Northern Highlands Regional : March 29 through April 5

Northern Valley Regional : April 15 through 19

Northvale : April 15 through 19

Norwood : April 15 through 19

Oakland : April 15 through 19

Old Tappan : April 15 through 19

Oradell : March 29 through April 5

Palisades Park : March 29 through April 5

Paramus : April 8 through 12

Park Ridge : April 15 through 19

Pascack Valley Regional : April 22 through 26

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional : April 15 through 19

Ramsey : April 15 through 19

Ridgefield : April 1 through 5

Ridgefield Park : April 22 through 26

Ridgewood : March 25 through 29

River Dell Regional : March 29 through April 5

River Edge : March 29 through April 5

River Vale : April 22 through 26

Rutherford : April 15 through 19

Saddle Brook : March 29 through April 5

Saddle River : April 15 through 19

South Bergen Jointure Commission : April 15 through 19

Teaneck : April 8 through 12

Tenafly : March 29 through April 5

Upper Saddle River : March 29 through April 5

Waldwick : April 15 through 19

Wallington : April 8 through 12

Westwood : March 29 through April 5

Wood-Ridge : March 29 through April 5

Woodcliff Lake : April 22 through 26

Wyckoff: April 15 through 19

Bergen County private schools

Academy of the Holy Angels , Demarest: March 28 through April 5

Barnstable Academy , Oakland: April 22 through 26

Bergen Catholic , Oradell: March 27 through April 5

Community High School , Teaneck: April 15 through 19

CTC Academy , Fair Lawn: March 29 through April 5

Don Bosco Prep , Ramsey: March 28 through April 5

Heichal Hatorah , Teaneck: April 18 through May 1

Holmstead School , Ridgewood: April 15 through 19

Immaculate Heart Academy , Washington: March 28 through April 5

Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School , Teaneck: April 19 through May 1

New Alliance Academy , Paramus: April 1 through 5

Paramus Catholic : March 27 through April 5

St. Joseph Regional , Montvale: March 28 through April 5

St. Mary High School , Rutherford: March 28 through April 5

The Frisch School , Paramus: April 19 through May 1

Waldwick Seventh-day Adventist School, Waldwick: March 29 through April 5

Passaic County public schools

Bloomingdale : March 29 through April 5

Clifton : March 29 through April 5

Haledon : March 29 through April 5

Hawthorne : March 29 thru April 5

Lakeland Regional : March 29 through April 5

Little Falls : March 29 through April 5

Manchester Regional : March 29 through April 5

North Haledon : March 29 through April 5

Northern Region Educational Services Commission : March 29 through April 5

Passaic : March 29 through April 5

Passaic County Technical-Vocational : March 29 through April 5

Paterson : March 29 through April 5

Pompton Lakes : April 8 through 12

Prospect Park : March 29 through April 5

Ringwood : March 29 through April 5

Totowa : March 29 through April 5

Wanaque : March 29 through April 5

Wayne : April 8 through 12

West Milford : April 22 through 26

Woodland Park: March 29 through April 5

Passaic County private schools

Al-Ghazaly High School , Wayne: April 5 through 12

Benway School , Wayne: April 8 through 12

DePaul Catholic , Wayne: March 29 through April 5

Eastern Christian , North Haledon: March 29 through April 5

Mary Help of Christians Academy , North Haledon: March 28 through April 5

Pioneer Academy, Wayne: April 8 through 12

Essex County public schools

Belleville : March 29 through April 5

Bloomfield : March 29 through April 5

Caldwell-West Caldwell : March 29 through April 8

Cedar Grove : March 29 through April 5

Glen Ridge : April 15 through 19

Millburn : April 8 through 12

Montclair : April 8 through 12

North Caldwell : March 29 through April 5

Nutley : March 29 through April 5

South Orange-Maplewood : March 25 through 29

Verona : March 29 through April 5

West Essex: March 29 through April 5

Essex County private schools

Abundant Life Academy , Nutley: March 29 through April 5

Immaculate Conception , Montclair: March 28 through April 5

Mount St. Dominic Academy , Caldwell: March 28 through April 5

Seton Hall Prep, West Orange: March 27 through April 5

Morris County public schools

Boonton : March 29 through April 5

Butler : March 29 through April 5

Denville : March 29 through April 5

Dover : March 29 through April 5

East Hanover : March 29 through April 5

Educational Services Commission of Morris County : March 29 through April 5

Florham Park : March 29 through April 5

Hanover Park Regional : March 29 through April 5

Hanover Township : March 29 through April 5

Jefferson : March 29 through April 5

Lincoln Park : March 29 through April 5

Montville : March 29 through April 5

Morris : March 29 through April 5

Morris County Vocational Schools : March 29 through April 5

Morris Hills Regional : March 29 through April 5

Mountain Lakes : March 29 through April 5

Parsippany-Troy Hills : March 29 through April 5

Pequannock : March 29 through April 5

Randolph : March 29 through April 5

Riverdale : April 8 through 12

Rockaway Borough : March 29 through April 5

Rockaway Township : March 29 through April 5

Roxbury : March 29 through April 5

School District of the Chathams : March 29 through April 5

Wharton: March 29 through April 5

Morris County private schools

Academy of St. Elizabeth , Convent Station: March 27 through April 5

Allegro School for Autism , Cedar Knolls: March 29 through April 5

American Christian School , Succasunna: March 29 through April 5

Calais School , Whippany: March 29 through April 5

Celebrate the Children , Denville: March 29 through April 5

Craig School , Montville: March 29 through April 5

Delbarton , Morristown: March 18 through April 1

Morris Catholic , Denville: March 28 through April 5

Morristown Beard School : March 18 through 29

Villa Walsh Academy, Morristown: March 28 through April 5

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: When do NJ schools have spring break? Here's the list