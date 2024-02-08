North Jersey set to have clear skies and mild weather throughout Thursday

The Bergen County area can expect a warmer and sunny day as Thursday's weather in northern New Jersey looks welcoming.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's weather for eastern Bergen County looks like a sunshine filled morning and afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 50s. The night looks to be a typical cold winter evening with lows in the mid 30s.

Mild wind is in the area with morning wind coming from the east at about five miles per hour, and then the wind travels south at the same rate in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

North New Jersey residents can expect the warmer weather to continue all weekend. Take advantage of the sun as winter continues in New Jersey.

