'I just want to hold her': Atlantic Highlands bones ID'd 50 years after NJ teen vanished

For Kathleen Unterberger, the disappearance of her sister left a 50-year scar on her soul.

“You know when you have a nightmare and you can't wait to wake up?” Unterberger asked. “I had dreams that she was still around and nothing happened to her, and I hated waking up."

Unterberger was 15 when her 16-year-old sister, Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, disappeared in 1972. On Monday, human remains found in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 were positively identified as those of her sister. But Unterberger still has more questions than answers.

Unterberger, 65, is Fitzgerald’s younger sister and one of two living relatives. Just a year apart in age, they were very close and always together. They shared a bedroom growing up in Bloomfield in Essex County and people often thought they were twins.

Unterberger never saw the physical resemblance — she was tall and skinny and said her sister was built like Dolly Parton — and they were polar opposites in personality.

“My side of the bedroom was white provincial furniture and really clean, and her side was just a mess,” she said. “Honest to god, we were 'The Odd Couple.'"

'She trusted everybody'

But Fitzgerald had gotten mixed in with the wrong crowd. She was often truant from school, started doing drugs at an early age and was hanging out with older men, specifically one who was supplying her and other young girls with drugs in exchange for sexual favors, like pornography and prostitution.

Unterberger said that men took advantage of her sister.

DNA technology:Cold-case murder of Ocean Township woman solved decades after body found in Barnegat woods

“Some people are born with a sense,” she said. “You can sense when somebody's not right. Nancy didn't seem to have that. She trusted everybody."

After their father died in 1968, Fitzgerald and Unterberger moved from their home on Crown Street to Mohr Avenue in a different part of Bloomfield with their mother, younger brother and older sister.

Story continues

Fitzgerald attended Bloomfield's Berkeley Elementary School and North Junior High School, which today is Bloomfield Middle School. But even through the move, Fitzgerald kept the same friends.

“The people she hung around with were obviously not the cream of the crop,” Unterberger said.

Unterberger remembers a day in 1971 — the year before Fitzgerald went missing — when she came home and was met by police officers at her front door. They wouldn’t let her into her home.

Her sister had overdosed on barbiturates.

The police had taken Fitzgerald to the hospital, and she was already back home by the time Unterberger got there. She could hear her sister inside the house asking one of the detectives if it was time yet.

The detective replied that she had to wait 15 more minutes. Unterberger deduced she was fiending for a cigarette.

Cold case:Who was the Jersey Shore's 'Eastbound Strangler'? 15 years later, we still don't know

The police tore up the girls’ bedroom looking for drugs, Unterberger said, and found, in her top drawer, more barbiturates that Fitzgerald was supposed to be selling.

"I knew she was doing drugs,” she said “I didn't know the extent of it, but I knew.”

'Come get me, come get me, help'

Then, on April 3, 1972 — the day after Easter Sunday — Nancy Fitzgerald disappeared and was never heard from again, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Unterberger and her mother dealt with the grief together. Her oldest sister was married and her brother, who had health issues and was often sick, didn’t understand a lot of what was going on.

After her disappearance, some people at school would mistake Unterberger for Fitzgerald, Unterberger said. Her best friends would correct them, telling them to leave her alone.

About a year after Fitzgerald went missing, her mother got a phone call. On the other line was a girl, screaming and begging for help.

"Mom, I made a big mistake,” the voice said. “Come get me, come get me, help.”

Her mother thought it was Kathleen who’d called, but when Unterberger came home that night fine, her mother was sick with a realization.

It must have been Nancy.

In the 1970s, prank calls were “the thing,” Unterberger remembers. Sometimes, she’d get a phone call and on the other end it would sound like there was a struggle, then the line would go dead.

"Any little thing that happened, you thought it was Nancy trying to get in touch with you,” Unterberger said.

After Nancy's disappearance, Unterberger traveled the county — from Florida to California and everywhere between — looking for her sister.

'It was swept under the rug': 'It was swept under the rug': Middletown sister needs answers in 1966 Maplewood murder

On Dec. 10, 1988, skeletal remains were found during a community cleanup event along Bayside Drive in Atlantic Highlands, according to the prosecutor's office. They were examined by the New Jersey State Forensic Anthropologist Donna Fontana, who was able to determine that they belonged to a young white female, between the ages of 15 and 18, who had probably died around the mid-1970s.

The initial investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic Highlands police was unsuccessful in identifying who the remains belonged to, the news release said. In the 1990s, a DNA profile was obtained from the remains, used for comparison purposes and was also unsuccessful.

In 2020, Lt. Andrea Tozzi and Detective Wayne Raynor of the prosecutor's office contacted a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm, Bode Technology, to pursue a forensic genealogical review on the case, according to the release. The review — using technology more advanced than what was previously available — resulted in the identification of a distant relative in Georgia.

After agreeing to an interview, the relative of the person who turned out to be Fitzgerald — then only known as "Jane Doe" — also agreed to upload DNA information from her own mother into a Bode database, leading to the identification of a woman living in Pennsylvania, the press release said. The lead was believed to be Jane Doe's younger sister.

The Pennsylvania woman — who turned out to be Unterberger — was interviewed and provided a DNA sample in August, according to the release, which indicated a 99.9997% probability of an immediate familial match to Jane Doe.

Dr. Lauren Thoma, deputy medical examiner with the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, reviewed the new information and made an official identification of the remains as belonging to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s known surviving relatives were notified, and the transfer of her remains to them for burial is now pending, according to the prosecutor's office.

Still seeking answers

While the remains — recovered near the Henry Hudson bicycle trail in Atlantic Highlands — have been identified after extensive investigation and DNA analysis, how Fitzgerald died is still unknown.

“We are urging anyone who may have any information about this matter whatsoever to come forward and tell us what they know," said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. "Ms. Fitzgerald’s peers would all likely be in their 60s today, so we firmly believe that it is not too late to determine what happened to her and why — and, if possible, to hold any living person who may be responsible accountable for it.”

Unterberger has her own theories about what happened to her sister, including those involving a specific suspect who died more than a decade ago. He had been convicted over the years of three murders and armed robbery, among other crimes.

The identification of her sister’s remains brings Unterberger mixed emotions and a grappling with the idea of closure.

“Does that mean you forget about it?" she asked. "I think I liked it better when I didn't know.”

Now, Unterberger has no photos of her sister. The ones she did have were given to the police or destroyed in a basement flood.

"I never really stopped thinking about her, but when I stopped feeling about it, life got easier, I guess,” she said. “But now I have that feeling again. I just want to hold her."

Anyone with information about Fitzgerald should contact MCPO Detective Raynor at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Lt. Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

Those who wish to remain anonymous but have information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app; by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: North Jersey teen bones in Atlantic Highlands ID'd after 50 years