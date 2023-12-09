North Jersey traffic - closures on I-80, I-287; Seton Hall basketball at Prudential

Daytime and overnight construction will cause lane closures on major roadways including Interstates 80 and 287, and U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46, as well as Marin Boulevard in Jersey City and Hoboken.

Seton Hall faces Rutgers and Monmouth in basketball Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, at the Prudential Center; and the Devils are back home at the Rock on Wednesday.

At MetLife Stadium, the Jets take on the Texans on Sunday, with parking lots opening early in the morning. The Giants are on home turf to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Visit 511nj.org or for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Two lanes will be closed for roadwork on Route 46 eastbound near Grand Avenue in Palisades Park, midnight to 6 a.m. Dec. 9.

The left local lane will be closed for roadwork on I-80 eastbound near exit 65 in Teterboro, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9.

Three lanes will be closed for bridge construction on the George Washington Bridge Upper Level eastbound, 11 p.m. Dec. 9 to 8 a.m. Dec. 10.

At MetLife Stadium , the Jets play the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, with parking lots opening at 8 a.m. The Giants are on home turf to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 11, with the lots opening at 3:15.

Two lanes will be closed for construction on Route 17 northbound near Route 202 in Mahwah, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed in both directions between Century Road and Midland Avenue in Paramus, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 14 through Dec. 16.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Two lanes will be closed for longterm construction on Lemoine Avenue northbound, between Route 46 and Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m., through June 30.

Essex County traffic

At least one lane will be closed for paving operations on the Garden State Parkway southbound between Exit 145 in East Orange and exit 138 in Kenilworth, 6 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9, and 9 p.m. Dec. 9 to 5 a.m. Dec. 10. The ramp to exit 142B will be closed, 6 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9.

All lanes will be closed on Truck Route 1&9 in both directions between the Pulaski Skyway in Newark and Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City through 9 p.m. Dec. 9.

One lane will be closed on the Route 1&9 express lanes southbound near Delancey Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 15. The right lane will be closed southbound near Route 22 in Newark, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

One lane will be closed for utility work on Route 22 eastbound near Route 21 in Newark, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, and 8 p.m. Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. Dec. 15.

All lanes will be intermittently closed on Route 21 northbound between exit 7 in Belleville and exit 12 in Passaic, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 16.

The New Jersey Turnpike Inner Roadway between exit 14 in Newark and exit 11 in Woodbridge, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Dec. 11.

Seton Hall basketball returns to the Prudential Center as the Pirates face Rutgers at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Monmouth at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Then, hockey is back as the Devils return home to play the Boston Bruins on at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 westbound near Hazel Avenue in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 13.

Bridge work will keep the ramp to I-280 from Clifton Avenue in Newark closed until Jan. 31.

Hudson County traffic

The left lane will be closed for drainage improvements on Route 3 westbound near the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus, from 7 a.m. Dec. 11 to noon Dec. 18.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

The left lane will be closed for road maintenance operations on Route 46 in both directions near I-80 in Denville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 14.

The right lane will be closed on Route 10 westbound between Franklin Avenue in Denville and Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 15.

At least one lane will be closed on I-287 southbound between exit 35 in Morristown and exit 33 in Harding, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

At least one lane will be closed on I-80 eastbound near exit 34 in Roxbury and Wharton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 11 and Dec. 12; westbound near exit 39 in Parsippany and Denville, 9 p.m. Dec. 11 to 5 a.m. Dec. 12; westbound between exit 38 in Denville and exit 37 in Rockaway, 10 p.m. Dec. 12 to 5 a.m. Dec. 13; westbound between exit 25 in Mount Olive and the Allamuchy rest area, 9 p.m. Dec. 13 to 5 a.m. Dec. 14; and eastbound between exit 34 in Wharton and exit 35 in Rockaway, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 through 4 a.m. Dec. 15.

Passaic County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 20 in both directions between 21st Avenue and Broadway in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 15.

One lane will be closed on Route 46 in both directions near the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11; and eastbound near Route 3 in Clifton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11 through Dec. 22. The westbound ramp to Valley Road in Clifton will be closed until Feb. 4.

The right lane will be closed for tree trimming on Route 23 southbound near Reservoir Road in West Milford, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 12 through Dec. 15.

Sussex County traffic

The right lane will be closed for construction on Route 206 southbound near Waterloo Road in Byram, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. All lanes will be intermittently northbound in Hampton, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 12.

