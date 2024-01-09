North Jersey traffic - closures on GWB, routes 46, 9W, 4, 10, 20, 23, 17

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge; U.S. highways 46 and 9W; and state routes 4, 10, 20, 23 and 17. Disney on Ice begins a five-day run at the Prudential Center on Thursday. Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Bergen County traffic

On Route 3 , in both directions, construction will close the ramp to and from New Jersey Turnpike western spur in East Rutherford, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 12.

On Sylvan Avenue (Route 9W), utility work will close the southbound right lane near John Street in Englewood Cliffs, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9.

On Route 4 eastbound, construction will close the right lane near Paramus Road in Paramus, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9.

On the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, the northbound express lanes will be closed for sign structure installation, 9 p.m. Jan. 9 to 5 a.m. Jan. 10; the northbound local lanes will be closed for sign work, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12; and the southbound express lanes will be closed for construction, 8 p.m. Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Jan. 13.

On the eastbound George Washington Bridge , construction will close the right lane on both levels, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, through Jan. 12.; three lanes on the upper level, 10 p.m. Jan. 9 to 5 a.m. Jan. 10; and two lanes on the upper level from 11 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14. The eastbound lower level will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12; and 11 p.m. Jan. 12 to 8 a.m. Jan. 13.

On Route 17 , the left lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Summit Avenue in Hackensack and Route 4 in Paramus, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

On the Garden State Parkway northbound, construction will close up to two lanes between exit 156 in Elmwood Park and the Bergen Toll Plaza in Saddle Brook, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 11.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the eastbound right lane between Walnut Street and Greenwood Court in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

On the New Jersey Turnpike , steel repairs and street sweeping will close the inner roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Jan. 10 through Jan. 12.

Disney on Ice takes over the Prudential Center for five days, with performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 13; noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Jan. 15.

On Route 1&9 , sign work will close the right express lane northbound near Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 4 a.m. Jan. 12.

On Route 46, road maintenance operations will close the left lane in both directions near Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Jan. 13.

Hudson County traffic

The Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will have one lane closed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 11.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 46 , the right lane will be closed in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9. The westbound right lane will be closed near Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the westbound right lane between Arrowgate Drive in Randolph and the Ledgewood Traffic Circle in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9.

On I-80 westbound, at least one lane will be closed eastbound, between exits 39 and 42 in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

On Route 23, the right lane will be closed for construction in both directions between Maple Lake Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 12.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20, the right lane will be closed in both directions between 10th and 21st avenues in Paterson, 9 a.m.. to 3 p.m., through Jan. 12.

