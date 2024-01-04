North Jersey traffic: Closures on GWB and Routes 1&9, 46, 23, 20, 10; Devils at Prudential

Daytime and overnight construction will close lanes on the George Washington Bridge, U.S. Highways 1&9 and 46, and State Routes 23, 20 and 10 this week.

The Devils are home at the Prudential Center tomorrow. On Saturday, the Rock hosts Seton Hall basketball in the afternoon and the Devils in the evening, so be prepared for extra congestion in the area. Montclair State University will hold its winter commencement at the arena on Monday.

The Giants are at home at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with parking lots opening in the late morning.

Getting into and out of Hoboken from Jersey City will be slower than usual, as a portion of Marin Boulevard is closed for water main work.

Bergen County traffic

On the George Washington Bridge eastbound, the right lane will be closed for construction on both levels from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 4 and Jan. 5; and the lower level will be closed completely from 9 p.m. Jan. 4 to 5 a.m. Jan. 5. On the upper level, the right lane will be closed 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 to 5 a.m. Jan. 5; and two lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., Jan. 5 through Jan. 7.

At MetLife Stadium , the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 7, with parking lots opening at 11:25 a.m.

Horse racing at Meadowlands Racetrack at 6:20 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays may cause some extra congestion in the area.

Essex County traffic

On Route 1&9 , the northbound right lane will be closed near Wilson Avenue in Newark, 2 to 6 a.m. Jan. 4. The northbound right express lane will be closed near Route 22 in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 4 to 4 a.m. Jan. 5.

On Route 10 eastbound, the right lane will be closed for water main work between N. Livingston Avenue and Glendale Avenue in Livingston, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4.

On the Garden State Parkway southbound, a traffic shift will close up to two lanes between exit 144 in Newark and exit 143 in Irvington, 8 p.m. Jan 4 to 1 a.m. Jan. 5.

On Route 46 , road maintenance operations will close the left lane in both directions between Fairfield Avenue and Passaic Avenue in Fairfield, 8 p.m. Jan. 4 to 6 a.m. Jan. 5.

The Devils bring hockey back to the Prudential Center as they face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. Jan. 5. On Jan. 6, expect a double dose of traffic around the Rock as the Seton Hall Pirates take on Marquette in basketball at noon and the Devils battle the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. Montclair State University will hold its winter commencement at the arena at 10 a.m. Jan. 8, with doors opening at 8.

On I-280 westbound, roadwork will close at least one lane near the Stickel Drawbridge in Newark, 8 p.m. Jan. 5 to 2 a.m. Jan. 6.

Hudson County traffic

On Truck Route 1&9 southbound, maintenance operations will close the right lane on the Hackensack River Drawbridge, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4.

The Lincoln Tunnel south tube eastbound will be closed, 11 p.m. Jan. 4 to 5 a.m. Jan. 5.

The Holland Tunnel south tube eastbound will have one lane closed for construction, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Jan. 5.

On Belleville Turnpike , the Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City will be closed and detoured northbound, 10 p.m. Jan. 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7.

Marin Boulevard will be closed in both directions for water main work between 18th Street in Jersey City and Henderson Street in Hoboken, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Drivers are encouraged to use Grove Street or Jersey Avenue or northern routes into and out of Hoboken.

Morris County traffic

On Route 23 , tree trimming will close the right lane in both directions between Keil Road in Butler and Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in West Milford, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

On Route 10 , drainage improvements will close the westbound right lane between High Street in Randolph and the Ledgewood Traffic Circle in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

On Route 46 , utility work will close the eastbound right lane near Bloomfield Avenue in Montville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4. The right lane will be closed in both directions near Main Street in Rockaway, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. The westbound right lane will be closed near Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 4 and Jan. 5; between New Road and I-80, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 4 and Jan. 5; and near Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

On Route 53, construction will intermittently close all northbound lanes between Park Road in Parsippany and Front Street in Denville, 8 p.m. Jan. 4 to 6 a.m. Jan. 5.

Passaic County traffic

On Route 20, construction will close the northbound right lane between 20th Avenue and E. 24th St. in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4.

